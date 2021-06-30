This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
June 28, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Pulaski sports and recreation legend and Martin Methodist College Hall of Famer Kermit Smith celebrated his 90th birthday June 23, and Martin Methodist decided to help him celebrate the milestone in style. Martin held a reception for its former coach and athletic director at Colonial Hall, with a number of Smith’s former players, employees and friends on hand for the occasion.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Cars 2,” “Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” “Transformers: Dark Moon” and “Megamind.”
The Martin was showing “Green Lantern.”
July 1, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
Susan Collins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Willie T. Collins Jr. of Beech Hill, was named queen of the 1981 Rodeo.
Eleven of the Giles County “Striders” had qualified for the Region 3 AAU Track Meet to be held July 17-18 in Panama City, Fla.
TG&Y was offering two 51-count packs of foam cups for $1, two 175-count boxes of facial tissue for $1, three rolls of aluminum foil for $1, two rolls of paper towels for $1, a 16-inch oscillating fan for $34.99 and 10 pounds of charcoal for $2 during its July 4th sale.
Reeves Drug Store was selling BIC lighters for 46 cents each and a 46-ounce tube of toothpaste for $1.
Western Sirloin Steakhouse was selling a 6-ounce rib-eye steak plate with sides of potatoes and Texas Toast for $2.99 and a 6-ounce hamburger steak plate with sides of potatoes and Texas Toast for $1.89 during its Daily Luncheon Special.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing Jerry Lewis in “Hardly Working.”
June 30, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
For the second-consecutive year THE GILES FREE PRESS had won the Grand Award of the Tennessee Press Association.
D. L. (Corky) Hoover, editor of THE GILES FREE PRESS, had been elected to the board of directors of the Tennessee Press Association.
A Giles County native, Eddie Sisk, had been named President-Elect of the Tennessee Young Lawyers Association, a state-wide group of practicing attorneys under 35 years of age.
Pigg & Parsons was offering men’s summer sport coats for $19.95.
Kuhn’s was selling two 100-count packs of paper plates for 97 cents.
Elmore’s had an electric ice cream freezer for $11.97, straw hats for as low as 69 cents, fully assembled B-B-Q grills for $6.66 and a 250-count pack of napkins for 37 cents.
A&P was selling frozen spare ribs for 49 cents per pound, whole smoked hams for 49 cents per pound, six ears of yellow corn for 49 cents, three 37-ounce cans of pork & beans for $1 and two 22-ounce apple pies for 89 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing Burt Lancaster in “Valdez Is Coming,” Clint Eastwood in “A Fistful of Dollars,” “For a Few Dollars More,” “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and “Hang ‘Em High.”
June 28, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Pulaski Exchange Club had been named winner of the E. W. Sprague Award for the past year in recognition of its accomplishments in the field of civic and community projects and activities.
Giles County horses took a major share of championship honors at the Civitan Horse Show in Huntsville, Ala., June 24, when entries from Rebel Farms of Pulaski and Wolaver’s Stables of Diana showed four champions and two reserve champions.
Dean’s Furniture Stores had sofa pillows for 59 cents each, platform rockers for $12.95 and a 22-inch lawn mower for $49.95 during its Grand Opening sale.
Malone’s Super Market was selling 2 pounds of pork sausage for 59 cents, sirloin steak for 79 cents per pound, 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.15 and a pound of margarine for 19 cents.
Davis & Eslick was offering cantaloupes for 29 cents each, a 16-ounce can of chili with beans for 43 cents and a pound of popcorn for 19 cents.
A&P had a 48-ounce jar of dill pickles for 39 cents, 10 pounds of white potatoes for 59 cents and 2 pounds of yellow onions for 19 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Konga,” “Swamp Women,” “Outlaw Women,” “Mesa of Lost Women” and “Cimarron.”
