This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
June 4, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Giles County Public Library was in need of a new roof. A group of individuals had started a fund-raiser to not only help with renovation, but also to support the library. The group was seeking $25,000 from the city and $75,000 from the county as part of their $500,000 fund-raising campaign.
Investing in downtown Pulaski was a subject of discussion at a subcommittee meeting of the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alderman. Plans were in consideration that would beautify the downtown square by adding a green area with planters and benches.
A 1,500-square-foot flag, carried by two veterans, was set to land in Sam Davis Park as part of the Jump For a Cure event.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Fast & Furious 6,” “The Internship,” “Epic,” “The Hangover Part III” and “Now You See Me.”
June 7, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Giles County School Board and teachers met once again at the bargaining table in hopes of moving forward in agreements but ended the talks with no apparent agreement in place. While there was not yet an agreement in place, a three-page proposal was given to the negotiator in the hopes of them being able to find a fair way to move forward for both parties.
A big week of golf was planned for the Hillcrest Country Club on the 11th and 12th when the men’s annual tournament was set to take place at the local golf course. 144 players were expected to attend the event and would include rated golfers from the middle Tennessee and north Alabama areas with more than $3,000 in prizes set to be given away to the winners.
Save-A-Lot was selling roast for $1.69 per pound, a 3-pound bag of onions for 69 cents, six cans of green peppers for $1, a loaf of bread for 39 cents, a dozen eggs for 59 cents, half a gallon of milk for 99 cents, a 3-pound bag of bananas for $1, a package of hot dog wieners for 89 cents, a can of shortening for $1.09, five ears of corn for 69 cents, spare ribs for $1.19 per pound and a package of catfish steaks for $3.99.
June 6, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The first comprehensive study of the cost of educating each child for a year in Giles County was completed. This was done at the request of the magistrate at a school meeting to give the board more insight into what each school in the county required.
A guided tour of the new American Magotteaux foundry the previous week marked the formal opening of Pulaski’s newest industry. City, county and industrial leaders were shown through the sprawling $2 million dollar complex which was to make steel grinding balls for heavy-industry customers throughout the United States and Canada.
The U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Outdoor Recreation announced that Minor Hill would receive a $70,000 grant for the development of a 25-acre recreation park. The announcement also noted that the money would be matched by local funds and would be used to build two lighted tennis courts, a lighted baseball field, tot lot, picnic facilities, swimming pool and bathhouse, as well as trails and landscaping.
A&P was selling ground chuck for 99 cents per pound, four rolls of bath tissue for 29 cents, a bottle of ketchup for 29 cents, yellow onions for 15 cents per pound, a watermelon for $1.49, whole beef loins for $1.29 per pound, fruit drinks for 29 cents a can, a 1-pound package of potatoes for 29 cents and sliced bacon for 99 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Uninhibited” and “Save the Tiger.”
June 9, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
Farm families throughout the county were setting the pace for the growing of new and important varieties of food crops that were needed throughout the country.
The director of the Giles County School Lunch, Garden and Canning Program announced that the state of Tennessee had purchased the gardening and canning equipment from the Works Progress Administration for the purpose of continuing the school lunch program.
The Pulaski Rotary Club’s Charity Horse Show was set to have over $750 in cash prizes that were to be awarded to winners of the 12 classes in the event.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Double Life,” “Westward Ho” and “Journey for Margaret.”
Best Theater was showing “Quiet Please, Murder.”
