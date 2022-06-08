This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
June 5, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
A penny on the tax rate would generate approximately $49,856 for the 2012-13 budget year, starting July 1, in Giles County, according to Tax Assessor Steve (Bluegill) McGill.
Richland was the winner of the annual Giles County Scholastic Bowl that was held in the Martin Methodist College auditorium, where teams from Bridgeforth, Elkton, Minor Hill and Richland competed for the coveted county trophy.
The Richland High School softball field was named in honor of the man who set the tone of success for the Lady Raider program more than 30 years ago and continued to be part of Richland’s continuing success. Alton Coble Softball Field was officially dedicated during the Lady Raiders’ final regular season home game.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Prometheus,” “Madagascar 3” and “Snow White & the Huntsman.”
June 8, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Society of Distinguished American High School Students announced that seven students from Richland High School had been selected as members for 1982. Students awarded this honor included: Tommy Dillehay, Anita Farrar, Tammy Boatright, Teresa Russell, Betsie Collier, Janet Barlar and Allysia Angus.
Cissy Baker, Republican candidate for the 4th District Congressional seat, was in Pulaski Thursday for the grand opening of her local “home” campaign headquarters and a fund-raising breakfast.
The Family Living Program in Giles County began June 7 at the Agricultural Extension Office, Pulaski. Seven full-time program assistants began a week of in-service training to be conducted by specialists from University of Tennessee and Tennessee State University.
Family Dollar was offering a gallon of Super-Glo latex interior wall paint for $3.99, two 5-ounce bars of Irish Spring soap for 69 cents and an 8-inch by 10-inch metal document frame for $1.
Pulaski Auto Supply was selling an electronic checkbook calculator for $11.97 with any $15 purchase and both an Audiovox AM/FM stereo cassette and a “sound exploder” amp for $79.97.
Food Mart had ground beef for $1.15 per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for $2.69, a 12-ounce pack of wieners for $1.19, a dozen large eggs for 59 cents, 3 pounds of white onions for $1.19, a pound of carrots for 29 cents, an 8-ounce pack of cole slaw for 79 cents, a 5-pound box of ice cream salt for 59 cents, a box of Town House crackers for 49 cents and two eight-count packs of hamburger buns for $1.19.
June 7, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Quarterly County Court had voted to retain public ownership of the county hospital. The action June 5 climaxed hours of debate following weeks of discussion and controversy surrounding competing bids from two local contractors for a private hospital.
Sixty-five Giles Countians had qualified to run for public office in the county’s general election Aug. 3.
Martin College officials bestowed Associate of Arts degrees upon 105 candidates June 4 in what was believed to be the largest graduating class in the history of the century-old Pulaski institution.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was selling pork roast for 39 cents per pound, chuck roast for 69 cents per pound, short beef ribs for 49 cents per pound, a 12-ounce pack of sliced bacon for 65 cents, sausage for 83 cents per pound, a 32-ounce jar of Miracle Whip for 53 cents, four 14-ounce frozen cream pies for $1, two cucumbers for 29 cents, a dozen lemons for 39 cents, bananas for 10 cents per pound and three 1.5-pound loaves of bread for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Groundstar Conspiracy” and Dustin Hoffman in “Little Big Man.”
June 6, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Gabriel Company of Cleveland, Ohio, announced that it would expand operations to include a plant in Pulaski for the manufacturing of automotive shock absorbers.
Seventy-four enlisted men and four officers would leave June 8 in a Tennessee National Guard motor convoy enroute to Fort Stewart, Ga., for two weeks of intensive training.
J. Selvin Rainey was re-elected mayor of Elkton in the June 2 municipal election.
Rogers Furniture was offering both a house broom and a mop for $1.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Co. was selling a bedroom suite that included a bookcase, bed, double dresser, chest, mattress, bed spread, two pillows and two lamps for $189.95.
Malone’s Super Market had tenderized ham for 39 cents per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for 79 cents, short beef ribs for 19 cents per pound, a half-gallon of Park Lane ice cream for 49 cents and a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents.
Davis & Eslick was selling ground beef for 39 cents per pound, pork chops for 59 cents per pound, two heads of lettuce for 19 cents, an 8-ounce bottle of lemon juice for 25 cents and an ear of yellow corn for 5 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Daltons’ Women,” “Five Bold Women,” “Five Branded Women” and James Stewart and John Wayne in “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.”
