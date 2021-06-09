This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
June 7, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Bobby Phillips’ 34 years of experience as Parks and Recreation director for the city of Pulaski had proven recreation is beneficial to people of all ages, according to all employees of the Parks Department, who had nominated him for Pulaski Citizen of the Week.
Appertain Corp. General Manager Rod Wells was named the 2011 Entrepreneurial Success Award winner during the observance of National Small Business Week where more than 100 outstanding small business owners from around the country were honored.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” “Kung Fu Panda 2,” “X-Men: First Class” and “Ramona & Beezus.”
The Martin was showing “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.”
June 10, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
A special general election would be held at the Elkton precinct June 16 for the purpose of electing a State Representative for the 63rd Representative District, to fill the unexpired term of the late W. R. (Spot) Lowe Jr.
Pic ‘n Pay Shoes was selling women’s or girls’ athletic casual shoes for $5.50.
Family Dollar was offering an 8-roll pack of tissue for $1.58 and a 6.4-ounce tube of Aquafresh toothpaste for $1.02.
Dixie Food Stores had Dixie Pride bacon for $1.48 per pound, beef or pork liver for 48 cents per pound, a dozen medium eggs for 59 cents, and six ears of yellow corn for 88 cents.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was offering 3 pounds of bananas for 89 cents, onions for 49 cents per pound, pears for 69 cents per pound and cabbage for 17 cents per pound.
Food Mart was selling a 5-pound bag of flour for 99 cents and apples for 59 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia.”
June 9, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
91 persons had received training in the night classes held at the Pulaski Area Vocational-Technical School.
Building supply dealer S. W. Brindley had been elected President of the Pulaski Lions Club. Brindley succeeded Ford Parker as head of the 52-member group.
Grand Prix Appliance & Gift Center was offering a 17,000 BTU air conditioner for $289.95.
Cato’s had women’s two-piece swimsuits for as low as $7.99.
A&P was selling round steak for 99 cents per pound, a 10-ounce pack of frozen breaded shrimp for 99 cents, sliced bacon for 49 cents per pound, pork chops for 69 cents per pound, four 8-ounce cans of tomato sauce for 49 cents and 3 pounds of yellow onions for 39 cents.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was offering a 5-pound bag of corn meal for 48 cents, 10 pounds of red potatoes for 99 cents, a dozen large eggs for 28 cents and a box of crackers for 18 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “A Bullet for Pretty Boy,” “Bloody Mama” and “The Wild Country.”
June 7, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Judy Gaines of Beech Hill placed first with her demonstration of biscuit making in the Junior Baking Contest of District II at Columbia June 5, and Lianne Locker of Frankewing was the second place winner in the Cornmeal Muffin competition.
Miss Martine Loyd, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Loyd of the Cedar Grove community, received the coveted Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award at Peabody College.
Malone’s Super Market was offering 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.15, a box of crackers for 19 cents and a box of 12 moon pies for 39 cents.
A&P had bananas for 10 cents per pound, 2 pounds of yellow squash for 19 cents and tomatoes for 29 cents per pound.
Davis & Eslick was selling bacon for 59 cents per pound and peaches for 10 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Black Sunday,” “Drango,” “The Ladies Man,” “The Absent-Minded Professor,” John Wayne in “The Horse Soldiers” and James Craig in “Drums in the Deep-South.”
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “The Big Country” and “Old MacDonald’s Farm.”
