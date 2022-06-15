Congratulations to the citizens of Giles County who several years ago voted on a referendum to bring the Financial Management Act of 1981 to Giles County government, with the goal of greater transparency and accountability.
The referendum placed on the ballot was also due to the efforts of Giles County citizens, alone. Despite heavy opposition from opposing groups of “leadership,” the people prevailed, and as a result the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury has awarded Giles County, and 11 other counties, a clean audit for the year ending June 2021, and will be recognized at the Tennessee County Services Association Legislative Conference to be held in Gatlinburg.
Kudos to everyone who voted for this change in our local government accounting system. The changes would not have happened without your efforts.
Shirley Proud
