This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Feb. 26, 2013, Pulaski Citizen
County officials were anxious to see work start on the wastewater treatment plant at Exit 14 off I-65 and were awaiting filing of a condemnation lawsuit which was a first step in getting land on which to build the plant.
Members of First Presbyterian Church of Pulaski overwhelmingly voted against changing the language of the city beer ordinance to allow a convenience store in downtown Pulaski.
Residents in both Elkton and Pulaski who were in need of smoke alarms could have a new one installed in their home for free thanks to the State Fire Marshal’s Office and a FEMA grant. Pulaski Fire Department Chief Don Collins and Elkton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Payton Blade attended an information session and training course on the new alarms, which would utilize a lithium battery with a 10-year lifespan.
The Richland Raiders won their last two games in overtime and a buzzer beater, and were set up to take Wayne County at home for a second round region game. The winner of the game would advance to the Region 6-A Championship.
The Giles County High School Bobcats had a big win over Waverly County in the Region 6-AA Tournament.
The Martin was showing “Safe Haven.”
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Safe Haven,” “Escape From Planet Earth,” and “Jack the Giant Slayer.”
Mar. 1, 1983, Pulaski Citizen
Construction on the new Martin College Christian Life Center was scheduled to begin sometime in the following weeks. Brindley Construction Company, inc. of Pulaski was the lowest and best bidder for the $1.5 million structure which was set to be located on the crest of West Hill. The site of the athletic facility would include approximately six acres bordering the western edge of the Martin College Campus.
Professional negotiations between teams representing the Giles County Education Association and the Giles County School Board had resumed with a counter offer being presented from the school board that would change the work day to 7 and-one-half-hour days, instead of the current 8 hours. Teachers would only be required to arrive at the school 15 minutes before the students’ day and stay until 45 minutes after the end of the students’ day. The extra time would be used at the end of the day for class preparation, grading papers, parent conferences, etc.
Initial meetings to start Pulaski’s Softball League and Baseball League had been set for the 1983 season.
Food World was selling a loaf of bread for 44 cents, salad dressing for 89 cents, a jar of mayonnaise for 89 cents, a can of chili beans for 33 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 89 cents, a can of tuna for 77 cents, SPAM for 63 cents a can, a box of corn flakes for 57 cents, a can of chicken broth for 35 cents, a box of crackers for 73 cents, a box of vanilla wafers for 49 cents, a dozen eggs for 69 cents, and a package of cottage cheese for 85 cents.
The Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Toy,” starring Richard Pryor and Jackie Gleason.
Feb 28, 1973, The Giles Free Press
The new $137,000 gymnasium at Prospect School was beginning to take shape. Workers were finishing the roof and the erection of walls. The new building would replace a gym, which burned a year prior. When construction was completed, the facility would seat 600 people.
Church Women United were set to celebrate World Day of Prayer, the international celebration of faith and unity among Christian women the following week at St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Pulaski.
State Rep. C. E. DePriest announced the formation of a legislative service that would soon become available to his constituents. A toll free WATS line was set to be installed in the office of the Tennessee Legislative Council Committee that would allow residents of Giles County to ask any questions they had concerning legislative items.
A&P was selling a 1-pound bag of coffee for 79 cents, a quart of mayonnaise for 58 cents, tomatoes for 29 cents per pound and cabbage for 10 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Possession of Joel Delaney,” “Hannie Caulder” and “Hammer.”
March 3, 1943, Pulaski Citizen
As part of a suggestion from the Education Department, Giles County schools were asked to help finance the construction of a Jeep through the sales of war bonds and stamps to the amount of $900.
The Pulaski Citizen installed a modern Babcock newspaper press that would not only improve the appearance and legibility of the paper, but also place it in the ranks of the most modern and up-to-date in size and style.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Wings and the woman,” “Thundering Hoofs” and “The Major and the Minor.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.