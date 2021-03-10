This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
March 8, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Violinist Carolyn Huebl, cellist Felix Wang and pianist Amy Dorfman would perform as part of the 2010-11 Della Clayton Lee Cultural Arts Series.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Rango,” “Mars Needs Moms” and “Battle: LA.”
The Martin was showing “I Am Number Four.”
March 11, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
A three-member team from the Methodist University Senate was in Pulaski evaluating a feasibility report which called for Martin College to expand its curriculum from two to four years.
Pic ‘n Pay was selling girls’ teardrop leather sandals for $7.
Super X Drug Stores had a disposable flashlight for 59 cents, kites for 99 cents and kite cords for 49 cents.
Family Dollar was offering an eight-roll pack of tissue for $1.49 and men’s and women’s jeans for $7.99 each.
Burt and Chapman Furniture Co. was selling recliners for as low as $99.95 and clothes hampers for $18.88.
Dixie Food Stores had 10 pounds of oranges for $2.99 and 10 pounds of potatoes for $1.79.
Food Mart was selling pork chops for $1.39 per pound and a dozen eggs for 69 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Kill or Be Killed” and Chuck Norris in “Breaker! Breaker!”
March 10, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
A new proposal for installation of a coronary and intensive care unit at Giles County Hospital would be presented to county court.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Co. was selling dark brown barrel chairs for $35 each and a rural French sofa for $189.95.
A&P was offering a 28-ounce jar of peanut butter for 85 cents, sliced bacon for 59 cents per pound and a 20-ounce bottle of ketchup for 29 cents.
Kroger was selling pork roast for 29 cents per pound and a head of lettuce for 19 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Two a Penny” and Jane Fonda in “Barbarella.”
March 8, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Giles County would host the first Production Boar Sale in the State of Tennessee. The sale would be held late in August at the Lions Club Swine Barn in Pulaski.
Malone’s Super Market was selling a dozen lemons for 19 cents, 10 pounds of potatoes for 49 cents, a dozen eggs for 39 cents and ground beef for 39 cents per pound.
Davis & Eslick had a pound of La-Roma coffee for 49 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 49 cents, four boxes of cake mix for $1, a pound of popcorn for 19 cents and a 16-ounce pack of frozen tater-tots for 33 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Shane,” “Li’l Abner” and “Psycho.”
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “A Fever in the Blood,” “The Naked and the Dead,” “Gone With the Wind” and Tony Curtis in “The Great Impostor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.