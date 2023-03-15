This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
March 12, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
A proposal to cut four jobs and save an estimated $66,934 by contracting the county’s janitorial services was set to be presented to the Giles County Commission.
The Twelve Tribes were allowed to continue to occupy the old Tennessee National Guard Armory on East College Street, while they made plans to renovate the old veterans home on East Jefferson Street.
The residents at 120 White Road in Minor Hill expressed their appreciation to the city’s volunteer firefighters and an anonymous motorcyclist who together saved their home from fire.
The Richland Raiders outscored White House Heritage 26-14 in the second half of their road sectional game. With the 42-34 win, the Raiders advanced to the TSSAA BlueCross Class A Boys State Tournament. The Raiders were set to play against Grace Christian Academy at MTSU’s Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
Crockett Cinemas was playing “Oz the Great and Powerful” and “Jack the Giant Slayer.”
March 15, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Richland High School Lady Raiders were the second Giles County basketball team to finish as state runners-up that season after losing the Class A finals to Fentress County 44-42.
The Pulaski Civitan Club had enlisted the help of several local sponsors in order to hold a Special Olympics track meet at Giles County High School.
Two special programs were being conducted in Giles County in cooperation with Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension Service. The Family Living Program which started in June 1982 involved seven program assistants working in all areas of home economics. The other program was the Gardening Program that was funded through September of 1983. This program helped low-income families and would take soil to test and the give advice on how to manage their garden.
Save-A-Lot was selling a can of shortening for $1.19, a can of biscuits for 19 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for $1.49, a dozen eggs for 69 cents, a 1-pound bag of pinto beans for 27 cents, a 5-pound bag of oranges for $1.09, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for $1.79, a 3-pound bag of apples for 79 cents, a head of lettuce for 49 cents, a pound of cabbage for 14 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 75 cents, a bag of mozzarella cheese for 89 cents and a bottle of orange juice for 79 cents.
Davis & Eslick was offering a 3-pound bag of bananas for $1, ground beef for 99 cents per pound, fryer drumsticks for 79 cents per pound, a bag of Doritos for 99 cents, three 1-pound packages of carrots for $1, a 5-pound bag of grapefruits for $1.49, sliced bacon for $1.39 per pound, a bottle of dish soap for $1.39, three boxes of macaroni and cheese for $1.09, a bottle of ketchup for $1.19, and a jar of mayonnaise for 99 cents.
Food World had a pack of dinner rolls for 99 cents, a pound of grapes for 99 cents and a loaf of bread for 59 cents.
March 14, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The Giles County School Board adopted its educational budget for fiscal year 1973-74 totaling $2,757,000. This amount included funds to be received by local, state and federal sources, and was $300,000 higher than the previous year.
Giles County’s feeder pig program brought in the highest recorded sales ever in the tri-weekly sales. A total of $38,643.55 was made by sellers with the price per head averaging $36.38, topping the sale in February by $5.
A&P was selling dish soap for 44 cents, a 5-pound bag of grapefruits for 69 cents, a 5-pound bag of cane sugar for 59 cents, a stalk of celery for 29 cents and a pound of cabbage for 15 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Four Flies on Grey Velvet,” “Such Good Friends” and “Lady Sings the Blues,” starring Diana Ross, Billy Dee Williams and Richard Pryor.
March 17, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
Approximately 50 leaders in the Giles County Farm Bureau attended a dinner-meeting at the Richland Hotel to make plans for a concerted membership drive for the organization.
Collections of the Red Cross funds in Giles County had reached a total of $4,654.72. This was just a little under halfway of the $10,000 quota for the county.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “The Big Street,” “Gunman from Bodie,” “Remember Pearl Harbor” and “Black Swan.”
