March 13, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
A resolution to do away with the County Schools Committee would come before the Giles County Commission March 19.
Giles County was part of a statewide Republican voting trend as former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum carried both the county and the state in the March 6 Presidential Preference Primary.
For the second-consecutive year, the Martin Methodist College men’s basketball team cut down the nets at their home gym as champions of the TranSouth Athletic Conference the previous week.
The Martin was showing “This Means War.”
March 16, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
An eight-year investigation of drugs ended early Thursday morning when four persons, all part of the “Louisville Connection,” were arrested by Pulaski and Giles County law enforcement officers.
Giles County Register of Deeds Elise B. Bass had announced she would not be a candidate for re-election.
The Giles County Bobkittens of Coach Billy Mayfield walked away with the Girls Class AA State Title for the second time in a row the previous Saturday evening in
Murfreesboro.
Old Mill Salvage was selling a gallon of aluminum paint for $4.98.
Family Dollar was offering five 4.75-ounce bars of Jergen’s soap for $1 and two 150-count boxes of tissue for $1.
Food Mart had ground beef for $1.17 per pound, chicken livers for 45 cents per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for $2.49, a 12-ounce pack of wieners for 89 cents, two 15-ounce cans of tomatoes for $1, a 67.6-ounce bottle of Mello Yello for 79 cents and white onions for 49 cents per pound.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was offering pork chops for $1.29 per pound, chuck roast for $1.69 per pound, yellow squash for 59 cents per pound, two 16-ounce loaves of bread for 89 cents, a 29-ounce can of peaches for 79 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for $1.49 and three 6-ounce packs of cornbread mix for 89 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Absence of Malice.”
March 15, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Giles County Hospital had a new weapon against heart attacks. It was a defibrillator-cardioscope and stood ready in one of the hospital’s two emergency rooms.
State Rep. Carter Witt of Lynnville had criticized a group of his fellow legislators for voting themselves a pay raise. Witt said the bill, which raised legislators’ pay from $3,600 to $5,000 a year and increased allowances by some $2,100 per year, was “irresponsible.”
Giles Countians would vote on May 4 in Tennessee’s first presidential preferential primary.
Goodyear Service Store was offering a 25-inch color TV for $499, an automatic steam-dry iron for $6.50, an electric dryer for $128 and an 11.5-cubic foot refrigerator for $178.
McKay Service Center had a deep-domed umbrella for $1.99.
A&P had ground beef for 59 cents per pound, pork loins for 79 cents per pound, a dozen large eggs for 39 cents, four 20-ounce loaves of white bread for $1, four 14-ounce bottles of ketchup for $1, five 17-ounce cans of green beans for $1, four 16-ounce boxes of crackers for $1 and bananas for 10 cents per pound.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was selling bacon for 69 cents per pound, three 18-ounce jars of grape preserves for $1, vine ripe tomatoes for 29 cents per pound, 3 pounds of apples for 69 cents and a quart of mayonnaise for 57 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Winning,” “1,000 Convicts and a Woman” and John Wayne in “Hellfighters.”
March 14, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
George L. Benedict Jr., representing Gov. Buford Ellington and John W. Barton, president of Jack’s Cookie Corp., announced that construction of one of the largest production units of Jack’s Cookie Corporation would begin soon in the Pulaski-Giles County Industrial Park.
Congressman Ross Bass announced that he had recommended Glen R. C. Powers for the appointment of Postmaster at Ardmore, Tenn., effective May 15.
National 4-H Club Week ended with a bang in Pulaski March 9, as would be attested by the neighbors around the National Guard Armory. Six-hundred youngsters attended the 4-H party sponsored by the Giles County Leaders.
Rogers Furniture Co. was offering a 23-inch high-speed oven for $219.
A&P was selling 2 pounds of sliced bacon for 89 cents, 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.29, chicken breasts for 39 cents per pound, a dozen large eggs for 45 cents and three 20-ounce boxes of cake mix for 69 cents.
Malone’s Super Market had grapefruit for 5 cents each, 2 pounds of bananas for 25 cents, a dozen large oranges for 59 cents, homegrown turnip greens for 15 cents per pound and a 48-ounce jar of dill pickles for 39 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “The Three Stooges Meet Hercules,” “The Pit and the Pendulum,” “House of Usher” and “One, Two, Three.”
