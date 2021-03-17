This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
March 15, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
TSSAA had announced that for the first time in its history all state basketball tournament games this year would be broadcast live on either the Internet or television.
Giles County High School’s 18 players combined to lift 8,500 pounds to come out on top in their annual weight lifting competition held March 8 at Marshall County High School.
The Martin was showing “Rango.”
March 18, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Giles County Board of Education learned that the transportation budget would fall $30,000 short of being able to run buses through the school year.
The Kiwanis Club of Giles County would have its Charter Dinner at Hillcrest Country Club March 19. This would celebrate the presentation of an official charter to the newly formed local club by Kiwanis International.
Story’s Farm & Garden Center was offering a gallon of Lucite house paint for $11.99 and a gallon of Lucite wall paint for $9.49.
TG&Y was selling three rolls of paper towels for $1, a 25-pound bag of dog food for $3.96, a 48-count pack of disposable diapers for $6, a 40-pound bag of potting soil for $1.97 and hanging baskets for $3.97.
Dixie Food Stores was offering a 5-pound bag of flour for 99 cents, three heads of lettuce for $1, 3 pounds of turnip greens for $1, 3 pounds of pears for $1 and three 5-ounce cans of biscuits for $1.
Davis & Eslick Big Star had red potatoes for 39 cents per pound, slab bacon for 89 cents per pound and two 20-ounce loaves of Hyde Park bread for $1.19.
Food Mart was selling a 12-ounce pack of turkey franks for 79 cents, a dozen small eggs for 41 cents, cabbage for 15 cents per pound and apples for 59 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing Mac Davis in “Cheaper to Keep Her.”
March 17, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Damage reports from the early morning storm which struck in Giles County Monday were numerous. One of the most spectacular incidents occurred at Sam Davis Park in Pulaski where the 10-foot concrete block wall surrounding the baseball field plopped over along Spofford Street.
Giles County farmers produced and sold well over half a million pounds of burley tobacco the previous fall.
Besides bringing home two team trophies — one of them a championship — from the Petersburg Invitational elementary tournament, the two Giles County schools entered in the meet placed a total of seven players on the all-tournament teams chosen.
Dunnavant & DeCaussin was selling storm doors for $25 each.
Co-Op was offering a 50-pound bag of lawn fertilizer for $4.29, a shovel for $2.89, a rake for $3.68 and a 20-inch 3 HP power mower for $49.95.
Kuhn’s Variety Stores had boys’ knit shirts for $1, two toss pillows for $1, four bath towels for $1 and a 6-ounce bottle of shampoo for $1.
A&P was selling a 20-ounce bottle of ketchup for 29 cents, three loaves of bread for 89 cents, 10 pounds of potatoes for 79 cents and rib steak for 99 cents per pound.
Davis & Eslick had a dozen large eggs for 39 cents, four 14-ounce frozen cream pies for $1 and bananas for 10 cents per pound.
Kroger was selling a 32-ounce jar of mayonnaise for 48 cents and round steak for 98 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Private Navy of Sgt. O’Farrell,” “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and Bob Hope in “Boy, Did I Get a Wrong Number.”
March 15, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
A request for an appropriation of $119,000 to provide necessary equipment for the new Giles County High School would be presented to Giles County Quarterly Court at its April session.
Installation of an intercommunications system in the original upstairs section of Giles County Hospital had recently been completed, giving full communicative coverage between the central nurses’ station and every part of the building.
In a called session on March 14, the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved expenditures up to a maximum of $2,000 by the Airport Committee for needed furniture and equipment at Abernathy Field.
Malone’s Super Market was offering bacon for 39 cents per pound, a dozen lemons for 19 cents and 10 pounds of Idaho potatoes for 49 cents.
Davis & Eslick had ground beef for 39 cents per pound, a pound of strawberries for 45 cents and four boxes of cake mix for $1.
A&P was selling apples for 19 cents per pound, a pound of shrimp for 69 cents and a 5-pound bag of flour for 39 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Magnificent Seven,” “Mohawk,” “The Deep Six” and “From the Terrace.”
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Gone With the Wind.”
