This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Feb. 28, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
Adam Braeback, of Pulaski, planned to seek the District 70 State House of Representatives seat as a Republican in the Nov. 6 election.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “The Vow,” “The Lorax,” “Ghost Rider 2” and “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.”
March 2, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
Dickson Marks and Son was the winner of a $25 check presented to the top dairy of the month in D.H.I.A. by First National Bank.
Longtime Farmers Home Administration County Supervisor Shirley W. Latta retired at the close of business Feb. 26. His retirement followed 21 years of federal service, 17 of which were in Giles County.
Giles County High School’s guidance department had involved just over 100 students in an innovative program called C.O.S.T — Career Occupational Search Team.
Pic ‘n Pay Shoes was offering a pair of women’s ballerina flat shoes for $7.
Burt & Chapman Furniture Store was selling a Panasonic NE-7930 microwave oven for $494.
Food Mart had pork loin roast for $1.59 per pound, pork spare ribs for $1.69 per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for $2.49, sliced bacon for $1.49 per pound, a box of Nabisco crackers for 69 cents, a head of lettuce for 48 cents, 3 pounds of apples for $1.29 and a dozen large eggs for 76 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Swamp Thing.”
March 1, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
First National Bank of Pulaski would hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 2, marking the opening of the bank’s fourth branch.
A 1970 study of Giles County’s employment and income, compiled by Memphis State University and based on information from the last census, revealed that the median income of each employed person here was $3,441 per year.
Coach Joe T. Hardin’s Giles County Bobcats all but shut off Hohenwald in the fourth period Tuesday night to breeze to a 72-42 quarterfinal win in the tournament.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Company was offering a 72-inch nine-drawer triple dresser with twin frame vertical mirrors for $549.95.
A&P had ground beef for 59 cents per pound, five 16-ounce cans of corn for $1, a 10-ounce jar of instant coffee for 99 cents, four 20-ounce loaves of white bread for $1 and 20 pounds of white potatoes for 88 cents.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was offering chuck roast for 79 cents per pound, sliced bacon for 69 cents per pound, four 20-ounce boxes of cake mix for $1, a large head of lettuce for 19 cents and three pints of strawberries for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Track of Thunder,” “Girl in Gold Boots,” “Thunder Alley,” “Thunder in Carolina,” “Willard” and Robert Mitchum in “Thunder Road.”
Feb. 28, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
Paul Dean, local furniture dealer, had announced that he would seek the Sheriff’s post in the Aug. 2 general election, becoming the third candidate who was aiming for the position.
For the first time in the history of the Dixie Conference, Martin College had won the basketball title. The Indians beat Walker College by a wide margin of 87-69, giving them undisputed possession of first place.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Co. was offering a 12-cubic-foot Westinghouse refrigerator for $249.95, a 9-inch by 12-inch heavy weight rug for $12.95 and Westinghouse dryers for $159.95.
Dean’s Furniture Co. was selling coffee tables and end tables for $5.95 each during its new manager’s sale.
A&P had sliced bacon for 49 cents per pound, sausage for 39 cents per pound, 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.29, 16 ounces of oysters for $1.29, two 16-ounce cans of golden corn for 33 cents, four 46-ounce cans of tomato juice for $1, two 14-ounce bottles of ketchup for 39 cents, three pints of strawberries for $1 and 10 pounds of potatoes for 49 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “The Innocents,” “Gidget,” “But Not for Me” and “Tender Is the Night.”
