This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
March 19, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
A Beer Ordinance Committee which had grown out of a request to consider changing the distance requirements in the city’s beer ordinance was set to meet to discuss the matter.
The owner of Richland Trace Market announced they were dropping plans to put a similar store on the former Bennett-May Funeral Home site in downtown Pulaski.
The boards of both the Giles County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Foundation voted in favor of developing a plan to create a new organization.
Richland Elementary School became one of only 150 schools statewide to earn the title of “HealthierUS School” in the HealthierUS School challenge. The challenge was for Richland Elementary to take a leadership role in helping students to make healthier eating and physical activity choices that will last a lifetime.
The Elkton Board of Mayor and Alderman voted to allow the fire chief to look into selling the department’s smaller trucks.
Crockett Cinemas was playing “Oz the Great and Powerful” and “The Croods,”
The Martin was playing “The Croods.”
March 22, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
A proposed psychiatric facility that was to be located in Pulaski faced another hurdle toward becoming a reality at the meeting of the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen. A second reading was set to be held by the city’s governing body in an effort to change the zoning of the planned location of the hospital from medium density residential to high density residential.
Under the federal crop insurance program for spring-planted crops in 1983, farmers who could document three or more years of higher than average yields could qualify for the individual yield coverage plan.
Save-A-Lot was selling two loaves of bread for $1, a box of lasagna noodles for 69 cents, a jar of grape jelly for 99 cents, a can of peaches for 59 cents, a box of taco shells for 59 cents, a bottle of 1000 island dressing for 99 cents, two-and-a-half dozen eggs for $1.49, a carton of apple juice for 69 cents, a can of tomatoes for 49 cents, a box of saltine crackers for 49 cents, a container of oats for 99 cents, a box of corn flakes for 99 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 69 cents, a box of graham crackers for 79 cents, a pound of margarine for 49 cents, a can of biscuits for 19 cents, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for 99 cents, a 2-pound bag of apples for 69 cents, an a pound of cabbage for 10 cents.
Food mart was offering a 4-roll package of bath tissue for 99 cents, chuck roast for $1.77 per pound, two cans of Vienna sausages for $1, a 5-pound bag of potatoes for $1, a 2-pound bag of carrots for 59 cents, a stalk of celery for 39 cents, a dozen eggs for 69 cents, pie shells for 39 cents, a jar of mayonnaise for 99 cents, a pound of potato cakes for 89 cents, a can of sliced pineapples for 79 cents, a gallon of orange juice for $1.69, three bottles of coke for $1 and a pack of hotdog wieners for $1.39.
March 22, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The city board heard suggestions to construct a park to approve the area around Pleasant Run Branch.
The president of Martin College announced that the college was set to host an arts and crafts festival in May.
The county-wide program of rabies vaccinations for pets was set to take place the following week.
A&P was selling rib steaks for $1.29 per pound, whole beef ribs for 99 cents per pound, a box of tide detergent for 69 cents, a bottle of dish detergent for 47 cents, a jar of coffee for 79 cents, a 2-pound package of carrots for 29 cents, three pineapples for $1, a box of cookies for 53 cents, cube steak for $1.49 per pound, four cans of green beans for $1, a roll of saran wrap for 38 cents, a 1-pound package of bacon for 99 cents and a pound of turbot fillets for 75 cents.
March 24, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Pulaski Junior Chamber of Commerce was sponsoring a Victory Food Workers Campaign for the purpose of rendering help to Giles County Farmers.
A total of $7,327.16 was collected in the Red Cross drive for funds.
The Red Cross Surgical Dressing Room in the Methodist Church had turned out 64,000 surgical dressings, which were awaiting shipment to the national headquarters.
Sam Davis Theater was showing “The Black Swan,” “South of Santa Fe,” “China Girl” and “Mexican Spitfire at Sea.”
