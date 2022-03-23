This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
March 20, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
Lawrenceburg businessman Barry Doss had qualified to run as a Republican for the Tennessee State House in District 70, which included Giles and most of Lawrence counties.
A survey evaluating U.S. colleges and universities based on “contribution to the public good” ranked Martin Methodist College as 38th among more than 300 schools in the baccalaureate college category.
Shawn Posey and Michael (Woody) Woodard were co-recipients of the annual Pulaski Exchange Club’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award in February, a possible first time for double winners in club history.
The Martin was showing “The Hunger Games.”
March 23, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
Mrs. Pearl Holt and Mr. Silas Houston, both of whom won the same recognition in 1981, were presented plaques and gifts at a gathering of about 50 friends at the Giles County senior citizen’s center on the Fayetteville Highway.
Chief of Police Stanley Newton and Sheriff James (Red) Newton had announced the commencement of a handgun course for the citizens of Pulaski and Giles County.
F. A. Crabtree announced his candidacy for re-election to the office of Giles County Trustee.
Family Dollar was offering a quart of Quaker State motor oil for 84 cents, two 125-sheet rolls of paper towels for $1 and a pair of men’s or boys’ Fruit-of-the-Loom basketball shoes for $5.
Giles County Furniture Co. was selling a Zenith stereo system with Allegro speakers for $299.95.
Dixie Food Stores had ground beef for 99 cents per pound, bacon for $1.39 per pound, sausage for 99 cents per pound, a 5-pound bag of corn meal for 99 cents, two 10-ounce packs of frozen strawberries for $1.19, a 24-ounce container of cottage cheese for $1.39, 3 pounds of sweet white onions for $1, 4 pounds of oranges for $1.29 and 20 pounds of potatoes for $1.79.
Food Mart was selling pork roast for $1.09 per pound, two 28-ounce cans of green beans for 99 cents, three 10.75-ounce cans of Campbell’s chicken noodle soup for $1 and four 10-count cans of biscuits for 79 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Ragtime.”
March 22, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
VFW Post 4577 had named Dr. W. K. Owen, a long-time general practitioner whose medical career here spanned for more than 30 years, its 10th annual “Citizen of the Year.”
Robert C. (Bob) Marbury, veteran Tullahoma banker, had been named manager of the new bank of Giles County, a branch operation of the Bank of Ardmore to be established on the Minor Hill Road in Pulaski.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Company was selling pillows for $2.95, platform rockers for $24.95, end tables for $14.95 each and pole lamps for $9.95 during its 26th Anniversary Sale.
A&P had ground beef for 59 cents per pound, chuck roast for 69 cents per pound, a dozen large eggs for 39 cents, 20 pounds of white potatoes for 88 cents, a head of iceberg lettuce for 23 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for 59 cents, four 16-ounce boxes of Saltine crackers for $1, four 20-ounce loaves of white bread for $1, five 17-ounce cans of corn for $1, three 29-ounce cans of peaches for $1, four 14-ounce bottles of ketchup for $1 and six 16-ounce cans of pork & beans for $1.
March 21, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
Rep. Joe L. Evins (D-Tenn.) had called for a complete study of the feasibility of damming the Elk River to provide a navigable waterway between Arnold Engineering Development Center near Tullahoma and the George C. Marshall Space Flight Center near Huntsville, Ala., for the transportation of giant rockets and missiles.
After 72 years of efforts, first cousins who had never met were introduced here in Pulaski this week. Mrs. Mabel Claire Harwell Kelly, 72, was introduced to her first cousin, Mrs. Carrie Mae Maultsby Holt, who would be 90 years old in a few weeks, by a distant relative of both, Mrs. Harry B. Caldwell of La Habra, Calif.
Jack Cox, lieutenant with the Pulaski Police Dept., became the fourth candidate to announce his intentions of seeking the Sheriff’s post in Giles County in the Aug. 2 General Election.
Rogers Furniture Co. was selling a baby mattress for $8.88 and both a house broom and a mop for $1.
Davis & Eslick was offering a pound of bacon for 49 cents, a half-pint of oysters for 70 cents, a pint of strawberries for 39 cents, a quart of peanut butter for 59 cents and a half-gallon of ice cream for 49 cents.
Quality Food Store had sausage for 29 cents per pound and a dozen eggs for 29 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing Charlton Heston in “Ben-Hur.”
