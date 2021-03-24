This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
March 22, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Representatives for the National Weather Service would lead Giles Countians in a Skywarn Storm Spotter class in Pulaski March 30.
Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts were invited to attend the 10th Annual Tennessee Governor’s One-Shot Turkey Hunt to be held in southern Middle Tennessee April 8-9.
With three wins the previous week, the Martin Methodist College RedHawk men’s basketball team advanced to the school’s first ever NAIA Fab Four.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Rango,” “Beastly” and “Adjustment Bureau.”
The Martin was showing “Red Riding Hood.”
March 25, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
The American Cancer Society would kick off their annual April Educational and Fundraising Crusade with a dinner March 31 at First National Bank.
The VFW Post 4579 and the Ladies Auxiliary had announced their choice for Man of the Year, choosing the Rev. William H. Moss, age 72.
Sewer rates in Pulaski would increase by 40 percent beginning April 1, bringing sewer rates to 100 percent of the water rate.
Family Dollar was offering a gallon of Purex bleach for 57 cents, three pairs of knee high’s for 67 cents and pleated skirts for $7.99.
Super X Drug Stores was selling 500-piece puzzles for 69 cents and a slinky for 79 cents.
Dixie Food Store had slab bacon for 99 cents per pound, three 16-ounce cans of limas for $1, a 5-pound bag of flour for 69 cents, a 3-pound can of shortening for $1.18, a pint of strawberries for 79 cents, 3 pounds of yellow onions for $1 and 3 pounds of apples for 99 cents.
Food Mart was selling a 12-ounce pack of bologna for 85 cents, three pot pies for $1, a half-gallon of milk for $1.19 and three 16-ounce cans of corn for $1.09.
March 24, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Harry D. Wagner had announced his resignation as president of Martin College, effective July 1, 1971.
Approval for the issuance of $1 million in revenue bonds for Pulaski Electric System was given by the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
VFW Post 4577 had announced a banquet and celebration to honor Citizen of the Year J. Marlin Goodman. The program was scheduled for May 8, 1971, and would be held at the Pulaski Recreation Center.
Dixie Furniture Store was offering a Zenith 23-inch console color TV for $468.
Cato’s was selling prairie dresses for as low as $3.99, polyester dresses for as low as $14.99 and handbags for $3.99.
A&P had pork loins for 59 cents per pound, pork chops for 79 cents per pound, 10 pounds of potatoes for 68 cents, 5 pounds of grapefruit for 69 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 59 cents, a 22-ounce apple pie for 39 cents and a 15-ounce crescent pound cake for 39 cents.
Kroger was selling smoked ham for 39 cents per pound, 5 pounds of oranges for 49 cents and a 32-ounce jar of mayonnaise for 56 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Sterile Cuckoo,” Michael Caine in “Alfie” and Don Knotts in “How to Frame a Figg.”
March 22, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
At least 25 Giles County Democrats were expected to attend the Jefferson-Jackson Day dinner at Fairgrounds Coliseum in Nashville April 8, when Vice-President Lyndon B. Johnson would be the principal speaker.
A new Bi-State Baseball League with six independent teams from Giles and Lawrence counties in Tennessee and Limestone and Lauderdale counties in Alabama would go into action late in April, with each team slated to play a 25-game schedule.
Morris Harwell & Son was selling a two-piece spring dress for $10.95.
Malone’s Super Market was offering four cans of biscuits for 33 cents, a head of lettuce for 10 cents, three dozen eggs for $1 and 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.15.
Davis & Eslick was selling a pound of strawberries for 41 cents, a 22-ounce fruit pie for 29 cents, a half-gallon of ice cream for 84 cents, a 10-ounce can of chili with beans for 21 cents, 3 pounds of yellow onions for 19 cents, 4 pounds of apples for 49 cents, 2 pounds of grapes for 25 cents, a pound of popcorn for 19 cents and 2 pounds of sausage for 79 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “High Time,” “The Last Train from Gun Hill,” “The Girl Can’t Help It” and “Midnight Lace.”
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Gone With the Wind,” “The Unforgiven,” “Untamed Youth” and “The Grass Is Greener.”
