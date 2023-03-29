This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
March 26, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
Negotiations were soon to begin between the Giles County School Board and newly appointed Director of Schools Dr. Timothy Webb.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen was informed that the site plan for a development on West College Street for a hotel/convention center and two restaurants was completed.
Based on the advice of its attorney, the Giles County E-911 Emergency Communications Board decided it would consolidate its separate interlocal agreements with the county’s municipalities and create one document shared by all.
A second bid for janitorial services at the Giles County Courthouse and Courthouse Annex was rejected due to it being too difficult to understand.
Members of the Beer Ordinance Committee were preparing a revised version of a section of the city’s beer code to be brought up at the following meeting.
The city of Pulaski was set to conduct its semi-annual amnesty week for large household items and junk the following week.
Crockett Cinemas was playing “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” and “The Croods.”
March 29, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Giles County Commission would consider the sale of Giles County Hospital at its next meeting. The sale would allow the county to not have to raise tax rates for the near future.
The local Cystic Fibrosis Committee scheduled a Bike-A-Thon the following month that would be led by WSMV-TV Nashville weatherman Bill Hall.
Dixie Food Stores was selling a jar of mayonnaise for 79 cents, a bag of coffee for $1.79, a 5-pound bag of corn meal for 99 cents, a 5-pound bag of French fries for 99 cents, three cans of biscuits for $1, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for $1.39, chuck roast for $1.59 per pound, a jar of grape jelly for 89 cents, a gallon of bleach for 79 cents, a box of tea bags for 89 cents, a container of cool whip for 79 cents, a 3-pound package of bacon for $2.19, a dozen eggs for 59 cents, a package of sliced strawberries for 49 cents, ham for 88 cents per pound and a box of sausage and biscuits for $1.78.
Food World had a bag of dinner rolls for 99 cents, a loaf of bread for 69 cents, a pound of cole slaw for 69 cents, a box of toothpaste for 61 cents, a bottle of shaving cream for 97 cents, a gallon of milk for $1.45, a 5-pound bag of crinkle fries for $2.58, pie shells for 83 cents, a container of yogurt for 33 cents, a container of cat food for 29 cents, a 4-pound bag of pinto beans for 97 cents, a box of saltine crackers for 69 cents and a box of mac and cheese for 49 cents.
March 28, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The budget committee of the Giles County Quarterly Court was set to meet to assemble figures for a proposed county budget that would be brought before the magistrate in April.
The National Guard Armory was set to receive some upgrades if the request for $12,000 to facilitate repairs and improvements was approved by the state.
A&P was offering a 1-pound bag of coffee for 79 cents, a 3-pound bag of apples for 59 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for 59 cents, a 3-pound can of shortening for 88 cents and sliced pork loin for 99 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Diamonds are Forever,” starring Sean Connery, “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” and “Avanti.”
March 31, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
Giles countians had contributed a total of $10,174.84 to the Red Cross War Relief Fund drive with 20 of the 23 districts reporting total collections.
The Pulaski Handle Plant of Stanley Inc. was presented with an Army-Navy E Production award at a ceremony the previous weekend. The award was given for great accomplishment in the production of war equipment.
Sam Davis Theater was showing “Gentleman Jim,” “Cyclone Kid Don Red Barry” and “Hard Way.”
The Best Theater was showing “Just Off Broadway.”
