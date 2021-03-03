This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
March 1, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Titus Gilbert, a deputy sheriff who helped investigators from another department make an arrest, had been named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Pulaski Exchange Club.
Giles County students would join millions of their peers across the state and country to celebrate the ninth annual National Education Association’s (NEA) Read Across America Day March 2.
Hours after the Martin Methodist College men’s basketball team clinched its first-ever TranSouth regular season conference title with a 91-76 victory over Trevecca-Nazarene, several members of the RedHawks basketball teams received TranSouth honors for their play that season.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Rango,” “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never,” “Gnomeo and Juliet” and “Just Go with It.”
The Martin was showing “Gnomeo and Juliet.”
March 4, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
The TVA Board of Directors had approved a net 9.3 percent increase in electric rates to distributors effective April 2 as the second step of a rate boost that started the previous October to fund the 1981 Office of Power Budget. To residential customers, the increase would amount to 8.4 percent.
There had been reports of coyote sightings in Giles County. This had been quite startling to some people in the area as coyotes kill stock, including calves, sheep and dogs, as well as wildlife.
Pic ‘n Pay Shoes was selling a pair of men’s, women’s and children’s boat mocs for $8 each.
Super X Drug Stores had a 250-count pack of wide-ruled filler paper for $1, two 150-count packs of cotton swabs for $1 and a pack of 10 stick pens for $1.
Long John Silver’s was offering a seafood platter with one piece of fish, two shrimp, two scallops, coleslaw, hushpuppies and fries for $3.29.
Food Mart was selling a half-gallon of Clorox for 59 cents, pork roast for 99 cents per pound, six 10-count cans of biscuits for 99 cents, a 30-ounce can of chili with beans for $1.19 and a 5-pound bag of flour for $1.09.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”
March 3, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Ike Hobson, cashier of the Bank of Ardmore, had been elected to the board of directors of the Elk River Development Association.
In Giles County, the women outnumbered the men by 680. Final tabulations on the head count made the previous year showed 11,409 women and girls and 10,729 men and boys.
The State Democratic Executive Committee, meeting in Nashville Feb. 24, passed a resolution introduced by 7th District Committeeman Jerome Abernathy of Pulaski, calling on the Legislature to enact a presidential primary election law in Tennessee and a companion statute which would set up registration of voters by party affiliation.
A&P had sliced bacon for 49 cents per pound, a 26-ounce box of table salt for 10 cents, a head of lettuce for 19 cents and a 26-ounce bottle of ketchup for 39 cents.
Davis & Eslick was selling pork chops for 69 cents per pound, sausage for 69 cents per pound, a 3-pound can of Crisco shortening for 89 cents, 10 pounds of potatoes for 79 cents and 3 pounds of apples for 59 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Women in Love,” “Halls of Anger” and “There Was a Crooked Man.”
March 1, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Giles County 4-H Clubbers would be in the limelight next week when the 775 members of 10 junior and seven senior clubs would be participating in various programs in connection with the nationwide observance of 4-H Club Week, March 4-11.
Four Giles County basketball teams would be in action in the District 23 Tournament in progress this week at Lewisburg, and at least four were assured of participation in the semi-final rounds Thursday evening.
Malone’s Super Market was offering cabbage for 3 cents per pound and a dozen eggs for 39 cents.
A&P was selling sirloin steak for 89 cents per pound, sliced bacon for 55 cents per pound, smoked ham for 49 cents per pound, 2 pounds of tomatoes for 29 cents, 8 pounds of grapefruit for 45 cents, 10 pounds of potatoes for 39 cents, 3 pounds of yellow onions for 23 cents and four 28-ounce cans of peaches for $1.
Davis & Eslick had 4 pounds of apples for 49 cents, a box of crackers for 19 cents, a half-gallon of ice cream for 84 cents and ground beef for 39 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Guns, Girls and Gangsters,” “Riders of the Pony Express” and Elvis Presley in “G. I. Blues.”
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Goliath and the Dragon,” “Dinosaurus!” and “A Fever in the Blood.”
