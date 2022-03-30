This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
March 27, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
Pulaski Electric System President and CEO Wes Kelley had announced that he had accepted the position of general manager at Columbia Power and Water.
A mobile power station designed, developed and constructed by programs at Tennessee Technology Center-Pulaski was to be unveiled April 2 near the electric vehicle charging stations on the north side of the Giles County Courthouse.
The Giles County High School Bobcats were 5-0 overall and 1-0 in District 12 A/AA and had outscored their opponents 27-2 so far this year.
The Martin was showing “The Hunger Games.”
March 29, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen had authorized a $1.4 million general obligation bond issue to retire a similar issue two years ago for water and sewer improvements.
The Palm Sunday Paper Sale in Giles County was successful with a total amount of $2,469.28 being raised.
The City of Elkton had announced plans for development of an 86-acre tract into an industrial park and recreation area. Plans had already been drawn for the industrial park, and TVA consultants were working on proposals for the recreation area which included one or two lighted ball parks, a swimming pool, tennis courts, picnic and camp sites and possibly a small lake.
The National Store had shoulder bags for $6.99 each during its Easter Savings Sale.
Elmore’s was selling live Easter chickens for 29 cents each and live Easter ducks for $1.19 each.
Burt & Chapman Furniture Co. was offering 9-foot by 12-foot Nylon rugs for $48.
A&P was selling ground beef for 59 cents per pound, the shank portion of smoked ham for 49 cents per pound, turkey for 39 cents per pound, chuck roast for 89 cents per pound, a dozen large eggs for 39 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for 59 cents, green cabbage for 10 cents per pound, 20 pounds of white potatoes for 88 cents, bananas for 10 cents per pound, four 17-ounce cans of sweet peas for $1, four 20-ounce loaves of white bread for $1, four 16-ounce boxes of crackers for $1, three 6-ounce cans of tuna for $1, four 14-ounce bottles of ketchup for $1 and three 29-ounce cans of peaches for $1.
Davis & Eslick Big Star had sliced bacon for 75 cents per pound, rib steak for $1.29 per pound, a 46-ounce can of tomato juice for 21 cents, a quart of mayonnaise for 43 cents, three 8-ounce packs of cream cheese for $1, four 20-ounce boxes of cake mix for $1, three pints of strawberries for $1, four 14-ounce frozen cream pies for $1 and vine ripe tomatoes for 33 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Dollars” and Elvis Presley in “Frankie and Johnny” and “Clambake.”
Trans-Lux Twin Theatre in Alabama was showing “The Godfather.”
March 28, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
David Hollins Kaiser, supervisor of education in Giles County, would end a long career in the education field June 30, when he would retire after 46 years of service to public schools.
The Tanner Brothers Esso Station would have its formal opening March 30 and 31, with free gifts and door prizes.
Mrs. Robert L. Forrester had been chosen for one of the highest honors a mother could receive which was the Mother-of-the-Year award for the state of Tennessee. She was presented the award March 27 in Nashville by Gov. Ellington.
Abernathy Hardware was offering a gallon of latex wall paint for $3.95.
Malone’s Super Market had chuck roast for 49 cents per pound, 10 pounds of cobbler potatoes for 39 cents, a head of iceberg lettuce for 19 cents, vine ripe tomatoes for 19 cents per pound, six grapefruit for 29 cents, a dozen oranges for 29 cents, a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents and a 10-pound bag of flour for 89 cents.
Quality Food Store was selling sausage for 29 cents per pound and a dozen lemons for 29 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Satan Never Sleeps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.