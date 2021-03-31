This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
March 29, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
A vision statement for the city as “The South’s Premier Location to Live and Work,” and a mission statement as “a progressive community committed to an open, honest and responsible government that provides an environment conducive to the business, social and personal success of our citizens,” were adopted by the Pulaski City Council.
To mark a recent achievement, Hillside Hospital would host a kick-off celebration April 1 to announce its newly-signed affiliate agreement with Saint Thomas Chest Pain Network.
The Richland Middle School Lady Raiders softball team won three games to claim the championship of the Spring Hill Middle School Tournament.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Rango,” “Hop” and “Red Riding Hood.”
The Martin was showing “Battle: Los Angeles.”
April 1, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
Giles Countians were shocked and dismayed to learn Monday afternoon that President Reagan had been shot at and were further shocked upon hearing he had been hit by the bullet fired at close range.
Pic ‘n Pay Shoes was offering women’s and girls’ athletic casual shoes for $5.50 each.
Super X Drug Stores was offering a quart of motor oil for 79 cents and furnace filters for 59 cents during its store closing sale.
TG&Y was selling three rolls of paper towels for $1, four 3.5-ounce bars of Dove soap for $1 and a 12-inch black and white TV for $55 during its Moonlight Madness sale.
Food Mart had chicken livers for 75 cents per pound, a 16-ounce pack of sliced bacon for $1.49, 3 pounds of Red Jonathan apples for 99 cents, cabbage for 15 cents per pound, a pint of strawberries for 69 cents and a dozen eggs for 69 cents.
Kroger was selling Tyson chicken breasts for $1.19 per pound and bananas for 29 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Hard Country.”
March 31, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
“Pulaski History,” written approximately 20 years prior by the late Nelle Roller Cohen, would be getting a second printing.
Charlie Hart and Bobby Massey would attend the World Jamboree of Scouts in Japan this coming summer to represent Giles County.
Dollar General Stores was selling two pairs of boys’ pants for $5 and two women’s handbags for $5.
Giles County Furniture & Carpet Center was offering a 5-foot wide oak porch swing for $13, reclining chairs for $59.95 each and a 21-foot chest freezer for $249.
A&P was offering 10 pounds of potatoes for 58 cents, pork loin for 59 cents per pound, four 16-ounce cans of green peas for $1, a 22-ounce cherry pie for 59 cents and 3 pounds of yellow onions for 33 cents.
Davis & Eslick had a head of lettuce for 19 cents, four 16-ounce cans of corn for $1, sirloin steak for $1.29 per pound and pork sausage for 69 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Track of Thunder,” “Fever Heat,” “Red Line 7000,” Robert Mitchum in “Thunder Road” and Elliott Gould in “I Love My Wife.”
March 29, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
21 retail establishments of Pulaski were represented at a Workshop for Retail Merchants at Hillcrest Country Club March 28 when 40 persons met for an exchange of ideas for promoting Pulaski as a shopping center.
Lytle Thomas and Miss Dainese Lane had been named to represent Campbellsville High School at Boys State and Girls State.
Kuhn’s was offering four pairs of boys’ cotton anklets for 88 cents.
Davis & Eslick was selling tenderized ham for 49 cents per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for 65 cents, 4 pounds of apples for 49 cents, two heads of lettuce for 29 cents, a dozen eggs for 29 cents and four boxes of cake mix for $1.
Malone’s Super Market had ground beef for 39 cents per pound and a 5-pound bag of flour for 49 cents.
A&P was offering asparagus for 29 cents per pound, 10 pounds of potatoes for 59 cents, 8 pounds of grapefruit for 35 cents and a 20-ounce can of sliced pineapples for 25 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Hell to Eternity,” “Thunder in the Sun,” “The Devil’s Hairpin” and “The Story of Ruth.”
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “The Millionairess,” “The Walking Target,” Gary Cooper in “The Hanging Tree” and Elvis Presley in “Flaming Star.”
