This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
March 5, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
For the first time in 23 years the Richland Raiders were set to go to State. Richland earned their trip to the TSSAA State Tournament after beating White House Heritage 42-34.
After several people spoke against changing the city’s beer ordinance to allow a convenience store near First Presbyterian Church, the Pulaski City Council voted to table the matter.
A new version of the Three Star Plan Economic Preparedness Program was explained to the Giles County Economic Development Commission. The revamped program was based on questions often asked by prospects when considering the state or a site.
The Giles County Highway Commission recommended that a 45 mile per hour speed sign be placed at Jackson Hollow Road.
The Giles County High School Bobcats’ season ended after losing to Cheatham County the previous week.
The Martin was showing “Escape from Planet Earth.”
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Oz the Great and Powerful” and “Jack the Giant Slayer.”
March 8, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Giles County Hospital Administrator told the Chamber of Commerce during his remarks that the hospital had a $3.5 million payroll with 210 full-time equivalent positions. In that year the hospital was set to provide $2.8 million or 29 percent of its gross revenue on free care. The Hospital was facing an annual supply cost of $1.25 million and an electric bill totaling $300,000. It maintained a 2.9 employee per occupied bed ratio as compared to the national average of 3.5. The hospital had also spent an average of $200,000 a year over a period of the last six years in capital expenditures.
The Richland Lady Raiders were set to meet Sweetwater of East Tennessee in the opening game of the TSSAA Girls State Tournament. This was the third-straight trip to the state play-offs for the Lady Raiders.
Save-A-Lot was selling a 10-pound bag of potatoes for $1.79, a 3-pound bag of apples for 89 cents, a head of lettuce for 49 cents, a can of biscuits for 19 cents, a 3-pound bag of flour for 75 cents, a can of mackerel for 49 cents, a bottle of milk for 99 cents, bacon for $1.39 per pound, a can of vegetable soup for 29 cents, a box of lasagna noodles for 69 cents, bananas for 29 cents per pound, a 3-pound bag of yellow onions for 69 cents and a can of shortening for $1.19.
Food Mart was offering beef for 97 cents per pound, a package of sour cream for 99 cents, a bottle of ketchup for 99 cents, a box of crackers for 89 cents, a box of tissues for 99 cents, a bag of potato chips for 49 cents, half a gallon of orange juice for $1.19, two bags of hamburger buns for $1.29, potato cakes for 89 cents per pound, a pack of hot dog wieners for 79 cents, a 2-pound bag of sausage for $2.99 and a box of fruit snacks for 10 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “48 Hours” starring Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte.
March 7, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The Red Cross Bloodmobile was set to pay its first quarterly visit of the year to Giles County. The goal of the visit was 174 pints of blood. It was noted that the county had a deficit of 73 pints to make up due to previous failures to meet the quota.
The Giles County 197 Heart Fund Campaign had officially gone over the top. The campaign chairman announced that the total collections exceeded the $4,200 mark.
A&P was selling round steak for $1.39 per pound, a 1-pound bag of coffee for 79 cents, bananas for 10 cents per pound, a 5-pound bag of sugar for 59 cents, a bottle of downy liquid fabric softener for 69 cents and whole beef ribs for 99 cents per pound.
Davis & Eslick was selling beef for 89 cents per pound, 5 cans of corn for $1, 3 cans of tuna for $1 and a half-gallon of bleach for 29 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Say it Again, Sam,” and “Last of the Red-Hot Lovers.”
March 10, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
Plans were being made by the Pulaski Canning Company for the installation of a new dehydration plant in Pulaski.
The growing of additional acreage of tomatoes and green beans had assumed a role of importance in helping Giles County do its part in the war-time food production program.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Thunder Birds,” “Silver Bullet” and “Dead Men Tell.”
