This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
March 6, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
A proposed agreement had been reached to allow the city to issue building permits, eventually, in the Stone Creek subdivision. First National Bank, which owned most of the undeveloped property in the subdivision, and Bill Rutherford, who had a home there, would pay the city approximately $26,500 to build a cul-de-sac and cover half the cost of paving a road there, according to Terry Harrison.
Richland School seventh grader Chuck Teeples was the school’s first-ever instrumentalist to earn a spot in the Middle Tennessee School Band Orchestra Association’s Honor Band. Teeples was the highest placing seventh grader on his instrument in all of Middle Tennessee and earned second chair alto sax in the seventh and eighth grade band from 126 alto sax players in Middle Tennessee who auditioned.
With their 82-66 win over Blue Mountain Thursday and their 93-81 win over Freed-Hardeman Saturday, the RedHawks earned the opportunity to host the TSAC Championship game at the Curry Christian Life Center for the second-straight year.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Safe House,” “The Vow,” “The Lorax,” “John Carter” and “Shrek: The Final Chapter” as the free movie during spring break.
The Martin was showing “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.”
March 9, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
Circuit Court Clerk Alice Foster announced she would be a candidate for re-election in the Aug. 5 General Election in Giles County.
Giles County’s unemployment rate climbed in January to 9.6 percent, higher than the national rate of 9.4 percent, but lower than Tennessee’s average which stood at just over 12 percent.
Tom Smith, a 24-year-old second-degree black belt Kung-Fu artist, had opened a Kung-Fu teaching studio at 209 E. Jefferson St. in Pulaski as of March 1.
Co-Op was selling a Turf-Trim deluxe self-propelled mower for $179 and a 4,500 Volt electronic insect killer for $109.95.
Giles County Furniture Co. had a 23-inch Zenith color TV for $629.95.
Food Mart was offering chuck roast for $1.47 per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for $2.49, a 12-ounce pack of wieners for 89 cents, two 16-ounce loaves of bread for 89 cents and a 29-ounce can of peaches for 79 cents.
Dixie Food Stores had center-cut pork chops for $1.59 per pound, country ham for $1.89 per pound, a half-gallon of ice cream for $1.39, four 8-ounce cans of biscuits for 79 cents, 3 pounds of apples for 99 cents, three heads of lettuce for $1 and three 16-ounce packs of carrots for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Ghost Story.”
March 8, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Giles County Sheriff Doc Oliver said he would be a candidate for re-election in August.
Kermit Smith, chairman of the Giles County Democratic Executive Committee, announced that caucuses would be held in each of the 11 civil districts of Giles County April 7 for the purpose of electing delegates and alternates to the Giles County Democratic Convention.
The Russell Products Company of Pulaski announced the sale of its one-millionth Social Security plate. The mail order firm engraved and sold Social Security and door plates throughout the world.
Kuhn’s Variety Stores was selling a 16-inch by 56-inch door mirror for $3.88, 84-inch drapes for $2.88, a 14-ounce bottle of Listerine for 88 cents and an AM-FM radio for $12.88.
Elmore’s was offering a 9-inch paint roller and tray set for 99 cents.
A&P had ground beef for 59 cents per pound, a dozen large eggs for 39 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for 59 cents, a 100-count box of tea bags for 89 cents, four 14-ounce bottles of ketchup for $1, four 16-ounce boxes of Saltine crackers for $1, four 20-ounce loaves of white bread for $1, five 17-ounce cans of green peas for $1, bananas for 10 cents per pound and 20 pounds of white potatoes for 88 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Murphy’s War,” “A New Leaf” and “Godzilla vs. the Smog Monster.”
March 7, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
Mayor Stacy Aymett Garner had proclaimed the week of March 11-17 as Girl Scout Week of 1962 in Pulaski, with March 12 marking the Golden Anniversary of the founding of the Girl Scouts. As part of the celebration, the Cumberland Valley Council, of which Giles County was a member, would have a special program on Nashville television station WLAC-Channel 5 March 14.
The Prospect School 4-H Club Speaking Contest was held Feb. 28 in the school auditorium with 19 boys and girls competing for the privilege of entering the county contest.
Kuhn’s was offering two rose bushes for 88 cents.
Malone’s Super Market had sirloin steak for 99 cents per pound, beef short ribs for 29 cents per pound, chuck roast for 59 cents per pound, 3 pounds of bacon for $1, 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.29, three dozen eggs for $1 and a 25-pound bag of flour for $1.79.
Davis & Eslick was selling an 8-ounce bottle of lemon juice for 25 cents, a 14-ounce bottle of ketchup for 25 cents and a quart of American Ace peanut butter for 59 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Mysterious Island,” “One-Eyed Jacks,” “Foxhole in Cairo” and Debbie Reynolds in “The Second Time Around.”
