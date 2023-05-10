This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
May 7, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Giles County Board of Education’s Negotiating Committee met in order to discuss the contract of the new director of schools.
Rising material costs were reflected in a new proposed 2013-14 budget that was recommended by the Giles County Highway Committee to the County Commission’s Budget Committee.
A record number of 178 graduates earned degrees during Martin Methodist College’s 142nd Commencement for the class of 2013.
With extensive work needed in the Giles County Jail, the Giles County Commission’s Law Enforcement Committee voted to start taking bids for repairs.
After playing in their last TranSouth Athletic Conference competition, the Martin Methodist Baseball Team ensured they went out on top as they rallied for two thrilling victories to upset Bethel University. The win lifted the RedHawks to their first-ever TranSouth Baseball title in the league’s final campus-hosted tournament.
The Giles County High School Lady Bobcats won the District 12-AA regular season title, earning them the top seed in the district tournament.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “The Great Gatsby,” “Iron Man 3,” “Pain & Gain” and “Home Run.”
May 10, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
Contract negotiations between teams representing the Giles County Board of Education and the Giles County Education Association had progressed with the intervention of a federal mediator. The mediator had lengthy sessions with each team in the two meetings the previous week. The group had agreed to most of the issues that had been brought to the bargaining table during the 12 months of negotiations. The goal of the negotiations was to establish a teacher contract for the 1983-84 school year.
The Giles County Softball Bobkittens won their fifth-straight district title after beating Brentwood High School 17-2.
Dixie Food Stores was selling a 5-pound bag of flour for 79 cents, a 1-pound jar of coffee for $1.99, a can of orange juice for 99 cents, two pie shells for 69 cents, a 3-pound bag of apples for 99 cents, five ears of corn for 99 cents, a 4-pound bag of oranges for 99 cents, a package of hot dog wieners for $1.19, roast for $1.29 per pound, a pound of bacon for $1.69, a box of sausage for 99 cents, a box of macaroni for 69 cents, a can of biscuits for 39 cents, a premade pecan pie for $2.99, a 20-pound bag of dog food for $1.99, a bottle of liquid detergent for $1.88 and two packages of hamburger buns for $1.
May 9, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The proposed meeting to consolidate Giles County Schools was postponed for two weeks to give the administrative staff time to assemble all the necessary data regarding proposed school reorganization plans already discussed.
The first-ever Richland Creek Fair was deemed a success by the College Steering committee. The event was a key part of the May Day festivities that were held for Martin College.
The Pulaski American Legion Post 60 became the most generous benefactor to the new Babe Ruth Co-Op Park with a gift of $500.
A&P was selling four cans of tomatoes for $1, 10 cans of biscuits for $1, spare ribs for 99 cents per pound, a 1-pound bag of coffee for 85 cents, a 3-pound can of shortening for 88 cents, a 1-pound package of bacon for 99 cents, four jars of apple jelly for $1, five cans of pork & beans for $1 and a bottle of dish detergent for 43 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Train Robbers,” starring John Wayne, and “They Call Me Trinity.”
May 12, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
Due to the government’s lower cost of living program, residents of Giles County found that food shopping was simpler and less expensive than it had been the previous weeks. The program was designed to remove many of the complications arising from food rationing and to lower prices on numerous items throughout the nation. This was set to be expanded in the near future to include every type of food market and every item of food in the Middle Tennessee area.
Giles County was a step closer to getting an airport after it was announced by the Chamber of Commerce that they had secured options on approximately 200 acres of level land.
The Richland Bank was set to host a Farmers’ Exchange Service for the farmers of Giles County. The exchange was designated to aid farmers of the county in buying and selling second-hand farm machinery.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Reap the Wild Wind,” starring John Wayne, “Stardust on the Sage,” starring Gene Autry” and “Edge of Darkness.”
The Best Theatre was showing “The Mayor of 44th St.”
