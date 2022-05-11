This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
May 8, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
Giles County native Jarred McIntosh would be flying with the Blue Angels May 12-13 at the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport at “The Great Tennessee Air Show.”
More study was suggested if the city should obtain approximately 20 acres in back of businesses on Main Street, members of the Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen
decided.
The Giles County High Soccer Bobcats were 15-0 with the previous week’s 4-1 win over East Hickman in the District 12A-AA Tournament quarterfinals.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Dark Shadows,” “Think Like a Man” and “The Avengers.”
May 11, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
Major rate reforms proposed by TVA to help save energy would cause higher electric bills for residential and industrial customers, according to James Hanna of Pulaski Electric System.
Taryn Michelle Jackson, 27, had announced her candidacy for the office of Register of Deeds.
The Lady Raiders dropped Summertown’s Lady Eagles 12-7 in Lynnville to win the District 10-A Softball crown for the 4th consecutive year.
Family Dollar was offering 10 pounds of charcoal for $1.50 and a two-pack of light bulbs for 75 cents.
Food Mart was selling boneless chuck roast for $1.28 per pound, boneless shoulder roast for $1.78 per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for $2.59, a 12-ounce pack of sliced bacon for $1.55, chicken livers for 39 cents per pound, two 16-ounce boxes of crackers for $1 and 3 pounds of yellow onions for 79 cents.
Piggly Wiggly was offering drumsticks for 79 cents per pound, a 12-ounce can of SPAM for $1.28, 10 pounds of red potatoes for $1.68, a box of cake mix for 59 cents, an 18-ounce bottle of barbecue sauce for 79 cents and a 100-count box of tea bags for 89 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip.”
May 10, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Jimmy Helton, principal of Bodenham High School, had declared Tuesday, May 23, “Lacey Phillips’ Day” in honor of the bus driver who had served Bodenham School in that capacity for 38 years.
The Giles County Quarterly Court passed unanimously a re-districting plan which divided the county into 14 civil districts and placed 28 members on the court.
W. C. Ealy & Associates Inc., the developers of the new $3 million all-purpose hospital for Giles County, announced they had met with the County Court Hospital Committee to explain the new operation and present an offer to purchase the Giles County Hospital.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was selling shoulder roast for 79 cents per pound, chuck roast for 69 cents per pound, a 20-ounce frozen fruit pie for 29 cents, a large head of lettuce for 15 cents, three 1.5-pound loaves of bread for $1, a 20-ounce pack of frozen crinkle potatoes for 19 cents, yellow squash for 29 cents per pound and 5 pounds of oranges for 68 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Rats Are Coming,” “The Man with Two Heads” and “Dear Dead Delilah.”
May 9, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
Brown Milstead was elected president of the Pulaski Lions Club for the 1962-63 year at the election meeting May 7.
Bodenham High School graduated 22 seniors May 3, with Joyce Johns representing the 1961-62 graduating class as valedictorian and Martha Gordon as salutatorian.
Dr. Clay Tucker, son of Mrs. Forrest Eubank, had been named director of the recently organized School of Arts and Sciences at Middle Tennessee State College in Murfreesboro.
Kuhn’s was selling six pieces of stainless steel silverware for $1 and a 45-piece dinnerware set for $8.88.
Pulaski Aluminum Company was offering standard-sized storm doors for $21.95 and up to 83-inch storm windows for $9.95 during its first anniversary sale.
Davis & Eslick had chuck roast for 49 cents per pound, 2 pounds of Luzianne coffee for 99 cents, a pound of Kraft’s jet-puffed marshmallows for 23 cents, a quart of strawberries for 29 cents, a 14-ounce pack of fish sticks for 49 cents, a 48-count box of tea bags for 67 cents and an 8-ounce bottle of lemon juice for 25 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Second Time Around,” “The Lost World” and “The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.”
