This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
May 10, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Dr. Alex Shivers, the Rev. Harold Montgomery and Daniel M. Speer were among those honored at Martin Methodist College’s 2011 Jubilee banquet, held May 6 in the Curry Christian Life Center.
With four first place awards, one second place and four third places to their credit, Advertising Manager Martha Horn and Ad Representative Donna Yant returned to Pulaski April 29 from another successful Tennessee Press Association’s Advertising/Circulation Conference, held in Nashville.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Thor,” “Something Borrowed” and “Fast Five.”
The Martin was showing “Fast Five.”
May 13, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
The week of May 10 had been proclaimed National Police Week in the City of Pulaski by Mayor Aymett Garner.
Rotary Club members voted to not hold its annual Red Carpet Horse Show of the South. The show was being stopped after 40 years due to the lack of interest in Tennessee Walking Horses of the local people within the county.
Robert E. Curry, president of First National Bank, had accepted appointment to the Federal Legislation Committee of the Independent Bankers Association of America for the year ending March 18, 1982.
Pic ‘n Pay Shoes was offering a pair of men’s, women’s or children’s Cuga joggers for $12.
Dixie Food Stores was selling two loaves of bread for 99 cents, a box of crackers for 69 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for $1.49, 3 pounds of tomatoes for $1, 3 pounds of bananas for $1, sausage for 89 cents per pound, five 6-ounce pot pies for $1 and a dozen medium eggs for 57 cents.
Food Mart had chicken livers for 69 cents per pound, an 8-ounce pack of cream cheese for 79 cents, vine tomatoes for 49 cents per pound, 10 pounds of potatoes for $1.79, squash for 39 cents per pound and six lemons for 59 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Friday the 13th Part 2.”
May 12, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
A record-breaking crowd of nearly 500 persons turned out May 8 to honor School Supt. J. Marlin Goodman as Giles County’s Citizen of the Year. VFW Post 4577, sponsor of the annual award, said the attendance was the largest in the nine-year history of the event.
Dixie Furniture was offering a Frigidaire electri-clean oven for $258.88 during its Frigidaire sale.
David Lee’s was selling a 50-foot water hose for $1 and boy’s flare leg pants for $3.99.
A&P had sliced bacon for 49 cents per pound, two 18-ounce boxes of cake mix for 79 cents, three loaves of bread for $1, three 26-ounce bottles of ketchup for $1 and six ears of corn for 59 cents.
Davis & Eslick was selling 4 pounds of pinto beans for 49 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for 59 cents, pork roast for 28 cents per pound, vine tomatoes for 19 cents per pound and 5 pounds of oranges for 69 cents.Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Green Slime,” “House of Dark Shadows,” “Up in the Cellar” and “Three in the Attic.”
May 10, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Pulaski Lions Club had named William M. Bennett Jr. to head the organization as president for the next year, succeeding W. R. Wiseman.
Bar 50 Training Stables, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Noyes Evans of Pulaski, showed two first place winners in the quarter horse division of the Rodeo at Franklin the previous Friday, and Mr. Evans rode another top winner which was trained at the local stable and recently sold to Dr. Harry Guffee of Franklin.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Co. was offering folding chairs for $6.95 each.
Baites Hardware was selling a Hoover vacuum cleaner for $59.95 and a Fostoria steam and dry iron for $10.95 during its Mother’s Day Sale.
Malone’s Super Market was selling a quart of strawberries for 25 cents, sirloin steak for 89 cents per pound, sliced bacon for 39 cents per pound and four cans of biscuits for 33 cents.
Davis & Eslick was offering pork chops for 65 cents per pound, pork roast for 35 cents per pound, a box of cake mix for 19 cents and 3 pounds of potatoes for 19 cents.
A&P was selling whole watermelons for 89 cents each and a dozen lemons for 19 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Desire in the Dust,” “A Place in the Sun,” “Stalag 17” and “Picnic.”
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Gorgo,” “Jungle Cat,” “The Hound That Thought He Was a Raccoon” and “Sanctuary.”
