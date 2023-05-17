This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
May 14, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Giles County Tourism Foundation was set to host the Land of Milk and Honey Festival to celebrate local heritage. The group hoped to make the festival an annual event.
The Giles County School Board officially approved the new contract for Director of Schools Dr. Tim Webb.
Informal negotiations between the city of Pulaski and the Southern Water Authority began at the quarterly authority meeting. The State Water Quality Control Board had encouraged the two sides to negotiate.
The Giles County Commission was asked to accept a $500,000 grant to make homes livable. The grant was awarded by the Tennessee Housing Development Agency as part of a larger plan to rehab housing units throughout the state.
The Giles County soccer team beat Spring Hill 2-1 to claim its second-straight district championship.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “Iron Man 3,” “Home Run” and “The Great Gatsby.”
The Martin was showing “Iron Man 3.”
May 17, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Giles County Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the Chapter 1 program for the 1983-84 school year. Chapter 1 was the new name given to the old Title One program which was a program that sent money to the school systems for use with specific programs of the educationally disadvantaged.
Save-A-Lot was selling ribs for 99 cents per pound, roast for $1.49 per pound, bacon for $1.09 per pound, a 5-pound bag of flour for 69 cents, a 2-pound jar of strawberry preserves for 99 cents, apple sauce for 33 cents, a roll of paper towels for 49 cents, a container of mushrooms for 49 cents, a bottle of grapefruit juice for 69 cents, a package of hamburger dills for 79 cents, a can of pinto beans for 29 cents, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for $1.59, a 5-pound bag of sugar for $1.49, a can of peaches for 65 cents, a quart of motor oil for 59 cents, and a gallon of orange juice for $2.79.
Food World was selling a loaf of bread for 69 cents, a package of 20 bread rolls for 99 cents, ham for $2.77 per pound, a container of sour cream for 68 cents, yogurt for 33 cents, a bunch of green onions for 18 cents, apples for 77 cents per pound and asparagus for 97 cents per pound.
May 16, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The City of Pulaski was set to file an application at an early date through the Economic Development Act for participating funds for a $400,000 sewer expansion program in the city-county industrial park.
The Giles County Judge was notified by the state comptroller’s office of the amount of money Giles County was set to receive under the state revenue sharing bill that had just passed. The state said that Giles County and its incorporated towns were to receive just under $200,000.
A&P was selling chuck roast for 89 cents per pound, a 2-pound package of bacon for 89 cents, a 1-pound bag of coffee for 85 cents, a package of tea bags for 49 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for 59 cents, five ears of corn for 39 cents, whole beef ribs for 99 cents per pound, ground chuck for 99 cents per pound, four loaves of bread for $1 and a stalk of celery for 19 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Shamus,” starring Burt Reynolds, “See No Evil,” starring Mia Farrow, and “Fist of Fury,” starring Bruce Lee.
May 19, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
The office of the local Rationing Board informed motorists were set to be allowed to renew their A gasoline rationing books by mail.
The Post Office in Giles County was set to begin distribution of blank applications for ration books. The blank applications were set to be delivered with no address to patrons of the office by city and rural carriers. A supply was to be kept on hand for people who called the post office. Once completed, the applications were to be sent to the address that was printed on the card prior to June 10.
Approximately 25 unit test demonstrators in the county were set to give up part or all of their corn for hybrid seeds to be grown. Many Farmers in the county had found that planting the hybrid seeds had increased their corn yield by 15 to 20 percent.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Tish,” “Northwest Rangers,” “Priorities on Parade” and “Immortal Sergeant,” starring Henry Fonda.
Best Theatre was showing “Lucky Jordan.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.