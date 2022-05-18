This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
May 15, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
Thomas King had been named the city of Pulaski Building Inspector and would enforce building codes adopted by the city and approved by the state.
With first, second and third place wins, the competition was a shutout for the PULASKI CITIZEN Advertising Department in Best Quarter Page or smaller, Black and White Category in this year’s Tennessee Press Association’s Advertising Circulation Conference. The CITIZEN brought home a total of 10 awards.
The Richland Lady Raiders continued to take care of business as they won three straight games to claim the District 11A Tournament Championship.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Dark Shadows,” “Battleship” and “The Avengers.”
May 18, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
July 5 was the target date for Pulaski’s newest doctors to open their offices at the Doctor’s Office Building at Giles County Hospital. Hospital executive director Ralph Neff stated that Dr. Ferdie Balatico and his wife, Dr. Vita Cabatu Balatico, had purchased a home in Lancelot Acres and would be moving here from Michigan.
Giles Steel of the American League and Hughes Decorating of the National League remained undefeated in the Little League Softball race.
Family Dollar was offering a 76-ounce box of Rinso laundry powder for $1.99, three 5-ounce bars of Dial soap for $1 and a quart of Quaker State motor oil for 85 cents.
Dixie Food Stores was selling ground beef for $1.19 per pound, sliced slab bacon for $1.49 per pound, boneless chuck roast for $1.59 per pound, 10 pounds of red potatoes for $1.99, three bell peppers for 79 cents, a 26-ounce pack of vine ripened tomatoes for 69 cents and 3 pounds of yellow squash for $1.
Food Mart had 2 pounds of sausage for $2.59, chicken livers for 39 cents per pound, a pound of bologna for $1.59, a dozen large eggs for 61 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 99 cents, three 32-ounce bottles of Coca-Cola for $1, an 18-ounce jar of smooth or crunchy peanut butter for $1.19 and two 24-ounce loaves of bread for $1.19.Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Death Wish II.”
May 17, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
After nearly 70 years of operation, Short’s Barber Shop was dissolved this week when its equipment was sold at public auction after the owner announced his retirement.
VFW Post 4577 would honor a Pulaski physician, Dr. W. K. Owen, Saturday night as the winner of its 9th annual “Citizen of the Year” award.
Fashion Fabric was offering a pair of men’s polyester pants for $9.50.
Giles County Furniture & Carpet Center was selling a three-piece braided rug set for $38.50 and a 15-foot chest freezer for $195.
A&P WEO had ground beef for 59 cents per pound, a 12-ounce can of spam for 59 cents, T-bone steak for $1.37 per pound, a head of lettuce for 23 cents, 10 pounds of red potatoes for 59 cents, six ears of corn for 39 cents, a 20-ounce loaf of white bread for 24 cents, a 22-ounce apple pie for 39 cents, a 10-ounce pack of potato chips for 47 cents and 20 pounds of charcoal for $1.19.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Summer of ‘42.”
May 16, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
Fifty-six sophomores would receive Associate in Arts degrees from Martin Junior College June 1.
Bethesda Methodist Church would celebrate the 150th anniversary year of the Methodist Tennessee Annual Conference with Homecoming Day May 20.
The Giles County Grand Jury announced May 14 that indictments had been returned in 13 of the 18 cases being considered. This was the smallest number of indictments Courthouse officials remember having had in many years.
Holt’s Western Auto was offering a Fedders air conditioner for $179.95.
Ben Franklin was selling a 6-foot plastic pool with a heavy-gauge wire wall for $7.44 and a 34-quart lightweight ice chest for $2.57.
A&P had 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.15, chuck steak for 59 cents per pound, 2 pounds of bacon for 89 cents, two 20-ounce bottles of ketchup for 55 cents, six 10-count cans of biscuits for 49 cents, two 16-ounce boxes of cake mix for 69 cents, 12 ears of white corn for 49 cents, bananas for 10 cents per pound, 2 pounds of cabbage for 15 cents and 3 pounds of yellow squash for 29 cents.
Malone’s Super Market was offering sirloin steak for 89 cents per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for 79 cents, a 45-pound can of pure lard for $3.99, a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents and a box of crackers for 19 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Hustler,” “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea,” “Sergeants 3” and “Sweet Bird of Youth.”
