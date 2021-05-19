This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
May 17, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
In the wake of the deadliest series of tornadoes in more than 85 years, National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) Board Chairman Debbie Matz activated the agency’s disaster relief policy to assist credit unions and their members in rebuilding and recovering in severely damaged areas in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.
The General Assembly had approved legislation that would bring sweeping changes to the way utility districts operate and report information to the public.
The Lions scored 11 runs in one game and 18 in a second during Major League action last week in the Cal Ripken Baseball League at Exchange Park.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Thor” and “Fast Five.”
The Martin was showing “Thor.”
May 20, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
The 190th Engineering Company headquartered in Pulaski had returned from a two-week summer camp at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. Eighty men from Pulaski attended to learn engineering and construction skills.
Pic ‘n Pay was offering men’s H-band sandals for $7.
TG&Y was selling three rolls of aluminum foil for $1, four rolls of bathroom tissue for 68 cents, a 10-ounce can of hair spray for 83 cents, a quart of motor oil for 77 cents and a 40-pound bag of potting soil for $1.97.
Family Dollar had three 22-ounce bottles of dish detergent for $1.
Food Mart was selling Hyde Park sliced bacon for $1.39 per pound, cabbage for 15 cents per pound and potatoes for 39 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Howling.”
May 19, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Preliminary plans for the operation of Headstart classes in several school centers had been announced by School Superintendent Marlin Goodman.
Pulaski retail liquor stores, beer outlets and the city police department had been advised by the city attorney that a new state law giving 18-year-olds adult responsibilities was now in effect, and this law applied to the sale of alcoholic beverages to persons 18, 19 and 20.
Elmore’s was offering a 50-foot water hose for 97 cents and a 250-count pack of napkins for 49 cents.
A&P was selling frozen spare ribs for 49 cents per pound, sliced bacon for 49 cents per pound, whiting fish for 39 cents per pound, a 5-pound bag of sugar for 48 cents, a 22-ounce apple pie for 43 cents, six ears of corn for 49 cents, a 28-ounce bottle of barbeque sauce for 53 cents and a pound of Colombian coffee for 95 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Carpetbaggers,” “The Brain,” Sean Connery in “Thunderball” and “You Only Live Twice.”
May 17, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
District Manager Harry Winford and all personnel of the Pulaski District of Life and Casualty Insurance Company of Tennessee would be honored at a banquet at Hillcrest Country Club May 19. The occasion was in recognition of the attainment of $10,000,000 life insurance in force in the Pulaski District.
Tom W. Moore, prominent Pulaski attorney, had been awarded the Service Recognition Medal of the American Heart Association for “meritorious service in the fight against heart disease,” and the National Guard Unit of Giles County, which sponsored the county-wide Heart Sunday collection, received a citation.
Pioneer Presbyterian Parish would celebrate its Fourth Birthday May 21 with worship services at Bethany Presbyterian Church at Bryson.
Sunnyside was selling a dozen potted marigolds for $1 and eight petunias for $1.
Malone’s Super Market was offering bacon for 39 cents per pound, six ears of white corn for 29 cents, a quart of strawberries for 25 cents, a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents, a box of cake mix for 35 cents and a 10-pound bag of sugar for $1.09.
Davis & Eslick had spare ribs for 99 cents per pound, ground beef for 39 cents per pound, a dozen lemons for 19 cents, 10 pounds of potatoes for 29 cents, 2 pounds of turnip greens for 29 cents, a half-gallon of ice cream for 69 cents and a pound of Roma coffee for 49 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Esther and the King,” “Bombers B-52,” “Johnny Trouble” and “Atlantis: The Lost Continent.”
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Konga,” “Tarzan’s Greatest Adventure,” “The Kettles in the Ozarks” and “Cry for Happy.
