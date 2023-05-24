This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
May 21, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
For the second year in a row, Bridgeforth Middle School was honored with the presentation of the Tennessee Value-Added Achievement Award. The award was created to recognize the most effective principals and schools in the state.
The Giles County Commission was looking at a proposed budget of $200,000 apart on revenues and spending. The Giles County Tax Assessor estimated that the tax rate would bring in an additional $52,600.
Non-resident usage fees of city parks for those living outside of Giles County were approved on second and final reading by the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The Giles County Commission unanimously approved a program to help improve homes that were not in good shape throughout the county. Approximately 12 homeowners were set to be benefited in some way from the home program. The County Commission also voted unanimously to pass a change to a private act which would allow using revenue from the hotel-motel tax for repairs on all county buildings.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Fast & Furious 6,” “Hangover Part III,” “Star Trek Into Darkness” and “Epic.”
The Martin was showing “The Great Gatsby.”
May 24, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Giles County Public Library hoped to received funding from the government from money that had been set aside for the expansion of libraries. If successful, the library would use the funds to add on a new room to the building.
Tennessee Highway Patrol announced they were gearing up to provide maximum highway coverage over Memorial Day weekend to reduce traffic fatalities in Giles County and other areas throughout the state.
The local Social Security building was set to move from its current location at First National Bank to a new home in the coming weeks.
Save-A-Lot was selling a box of popsicles for 99 cents, a can of milk for 99 cents, a can of peaches for 65 cents, a 20-pound bag of potatoes for $1.99, bananas for 39 cents per pound, sweet onions for 10 cents each, a 5-pound bag of sugar for $1.39, a gallon of milk for $1.89, a bottle of A1 steak sauce for $1.59, six rolls of toilet paper for 99 cents, a can of biscuits for 10 cents, sliced bacon for 89 cents per pound, sausage for 99 cents per pound, a package of Swiss cheese for $1.19, a box of golden flakes for 59 cents, a head of lettuce for 59 cents, a bottle of lemon juice for 79 cents, a 2-pound can of strawberry preserves for 99 cents and a can of shortening for $1.09.
May 23, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Thousands of dollars of damages occurred after a sudden windstorm struck Pulaski and inflicted widespread damage to buildings, trees, vehicles and utilities.
A Pulaski man was credited with saving the life of three fishermen in the rough waters below wheeler dam. Billy Bell who was a resident on Cedar Grove Road heard the fishermen call for help, and immediately rushed into action. The men’s boat had flooded and overturned while they were out on the water, and they had run out of energy after holding on to the overturned boat for quite some time. Bell was able to pull all three men into his boat and return them to shore with no injuries.
Research was set to be conducted on the need of a public kindergarten in Bodenham. If there was, the Bodenham School was set to offer classes beginning in the fall for those who needed them.
A&P was selling ground chuck for 99 cents per pound, a 1-pound package of bacon for 89 cents, apple pies for 39 cents, a 1-pound bag of coffee for 75 cents, a smoked ham for 69 cents per pound, a roast for $1.19 per pound, four cans of green beans for $1, a 3-pound can of shortening for 88 cents, a bottle of dish detergent for 79 cents and four loaves of bread for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Gunfight,” starring Kirk Douglas, and “110th Street.”
May 26, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
Poppies were set to be worn in Pulaski on the 29th to honor those who had died in the war. The money collected from the event would be used for the welfare of other victims and their families.
Real estate in Giles County saw significant increase over the course of two weeks with the sale of five farms and 1,000 acres of land.
75 women in Giles County completed a total of 50 hours of Red Cross surgical dressing work and were entitled to wear Red Cross insignia on their head scarves.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Immortal Sergeant,” starring Henry Fonda, “Underground Rustlers,” “Street of Chance” and “Gangs of the City.”
Best Theater was showing “Syncopation.”
