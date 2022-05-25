This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
May 22, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
An independent audit of Giles County’s finances would be ordered and a yearly contract review initiated for the county director of finance after requests made during the previous day’s Giles County Commission meeting.
City Administrator Terry Harrison was graded 3.79 on a scale of 1-5, in an evaluation by Pulaski City Council members.
Cissy Crutcher would sing at the annual Matt Gardner Homestead Museum’s “Back to the Roots Music Day,” June 2. The celebration would entertain with performances from musical genres including: gospel, rhythm and blues, jazz and bluegrass.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Men in Black 3,” “Battleship,” “Dark Shadows” and “The Avengers.”
May 25, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
Leon Viars, vice-president, Maremont Corporation, and Nissan general purchasing agent Robert E. Taylor, announced that Pulaski’s Gabriel plant would produce shock absorbers for trucks built at the new Nissan facility that was currently under construction in Smyrna.
Pulaski Pure Milk, a local industry established in 1940, had been sold. Purity Dairies Inc., a Nashville-based company, had purchased Pulaski Pure Milk’s equipment and supplies.
Marianna Frost, Republican dairy farmer from Giles County, would bring her campaign bus tour home to Giles County May 31, as part of a five-day swing through the new 4th Congressional District.
Family Dollar was offering a pair of pillowcases for $3.49, an eight-roll pack of tissue for $1.59, an 11-ounce bottle of insect killer for $1 and a 16-ounce bottle of Rustcurb spray paint for $1.99.
Food Mart was selling ground beef for $1.15 per pound, a 12-ounce pack of wieners for 89 cents, chicken livers for 39 cents per pound, three 15-ounce cans of pork & beans for $1, a 5-pound bag of flour for 89 cents, two 16-ounce loaves of bread for 89 cents, 3 pounds of apples for $1.39 and three 32-ounce bottles of Sun-Drop for $1.
Save-A-Lot Discount Food Stores had Jimmy Dean sausage for $1.49 per pound, whole chicken for 59 cents per pound, a 12-ounce pack of Big Bux bacon for 99 cents, a dozen large eggs for 59 cents, a 32-ounce jar of mayonnaise for $1.19 and a head of lettuce for 59 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Porky’s.”
May 24, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Residential, commercial and industrial users of natural gas would begin paying 15 percent more for their fuel, effective June 15.
Hospital Affiliates Inc. of Nashville had approached local officials with an offer to manage the county hospital.
The Pulaski Red Sox slammed out their fifth win without a loss Sunday by blasting away Columbia’s Eagles 11-1 at Columbia.
Sears was selling a vacuum for $49.95, a dryer for $148.88, a chainsaw for $107.88, a coffee maker for $15.79, an electric clock for $25 and a dishwasher for $164.95 during its Meet the Manager sale.
Davis & Eslick Big Star had chuck roast for 79 cents per pound, sausage for 79 cents per pound, a 12-ounce pack of bacon for 79 cents, three 1.5-pound loaves of bread for $1, a 6-ounce can of frozen lemonade for 10 cents, three 29-ounce cans of peaches for $1, four 10-ounce packs of frozen strawberries for $1 and vine-ripened tomatoes for 39 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Jesse James,” “Support Your Local Gunfighter,” “Support Your Local Sheriff,” “X, Y and Zee” and John Wayne in “El Dorado.”
May 23, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
First-place winners of the Giles County Bread Baking Contest held May 19 at the Giles County Junior High School were Sue Hannah, winner of the Junior Quick Breads division, and Judy Gaines, winner of the Senior Yeast Bread division.
Announcement by the State Department of Libraries of the appointment of Janet Smith Hayes, former Giles Countian, as regional librarian had been made.
The Pulaski Little League baseball season opened Tuesday night before the largest opening night crowd in its history. An estimated crowd of approximately 800 persons attended the opening session.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Co. was offering a folding chair for $5.95.
Baites Hardware had a 20-inch general deluxe fan on a stand for $39.95 and an 16-inch general fan on a stand for $14.95.
Malone’s Super Market was selling round steak for 89 cents per pound, T-bone steak for $1.09 per pound, a 28-ounce bottle of barbecue sauce for 45 cents, a 12-ounce bottle of ketchup for 19 cents, a 6-ounce bottle of Louisiana hot sauce for 10 cents, a 12-ounce can of spam for 39 cents and a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Truth,” “Come Dance with Me,” “Night of Love” and “Sweet Bird of Youth.”
