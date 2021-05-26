This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
May 24, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Members of Tennessee Valley Branch 044, Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) of Columbia would conduct a Memorial Day service at Giles Memorial Gardens Monday, May 30.
Work had been completed on the proposed “Home Rule” charter, which was turned into the office of the Giles County Election Commission the previous week, one week ahead of schedule.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Kung Fu Panda 2,” “Fast Five” and “Despicable Me.”
The Martin was showing “Kung Fu Panda 2.”
May 27, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
Three students in Giles County would graduate next week with a perfect attendance record for 12 years, according to Attendance Supervisor Foster Harlow.
Giles County Hospital had been awarded a two-year Certificate of Accreditation by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Hospitals (JCAH).
According to preliminary estimates from the Tennessee Crop Reporting Service, Giles County with 63,000 cattle and calves in 1981 had the lowest number of cattle since 1977 when the total number was 84,200.
Family Dollar was offering 2 gallons of Latex paint for $7, a gallon of Purex liquid bleach for 57 cents and two rolls of paper towels for 88 cents.
Dixie Food Stores was selling ground beef for $1.18 per pound, sausage for 95 cents per pound, cabbage for 19 cents per pound, six lemons for 39 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 79 cents, three 16-ounce cans of pork & beans for $1 and a quart jar of hamburger dill pickles for 99 cents.
Davis & Eslick Big Star had a head of lettuce for 49 cents, 3 pounds of vine tomatoes for $1, 5 pounds of oranges for $1.59, three loaves of bread for $1.19, five 6-ounce frozen pot pies for $1 and an 18.5-ounce box of cake mix for 69 cents.
Food Mart was offering a 5-pound bag of sugar for $1.39 and three 17-ounce cans of cream-style corn for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing James Ryan in “Kill and Kill Again.”
May 26, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
State Rep. Carter Witt, appearing on WKSR’s 1420 Martin-Street this week, admitted that he had entertained the idea of making a race for Congress, but he did not give any indication as to when.
The Pulaski Lions Club had announced plans to hold its second “Free Fair” Aug. 23-28 at Sam Davis Park.
Abernathy Hardware Co. was offering a 2-foot stepladder for $1.89.
A&P was selling a 16-ounce pack of frozen fish sticks for 79 cents, sliced bacon for 49 cents per pound, bananas for 12 cents per pound, six ears of yellow corn for 49 cents, 10 pounds of potatoes for 79 cents and four 16-ounce cans of peas for 89 cents.
Davis & Eslick had chuck roast for 75 cents per pound, three 25-ounce cans of apple sauce for $1, a 2-pound jar of grape jelly for 49 cents, a dozen medium eggs for 29 cents and a 16-ounce bottle of lemon juice for 39 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Kiss and Kill,” “Dayton’s Devils” and “Patton.”
May 24, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Julian Smith, chairman of the 1961 Red Cross Fund Drive in Giles County, and the Rev. Robert Craig, co-chairman, announced this week that the quota of $5,058 had been reached and expressed their appreciation to the many workers who aided in the solicitation.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen, in session Tuesday night, May 23, approved a city beautification plan presented by the Clean-up, Paint-up, Fix-up Committee and the Retail Merchants Committee of the Chamber of Commerce and appropriated a sum not to exceed $500 for the purchase of 18 planters with flowers to be placed around the public square.
R. P. Dodson, owner of Richland Mills, had bought the complete interest in Hermitage Feed Mills of Nashville and expected to eventually remove the entire operation of that plant to Pulaski, adding at least 25 workers to the local payroll.
Hunter-Smith was offering hot water heaters for as low as $59.95.
Malone’s Super Market was selling ground beef for 39 cents per pound and a dozen lemons for 19 cents.
Davis & Eslick had 2 pounds of sausage for 79 cents, turkey for 31 cents per pound, tomatoes for 10 cents per pound, 10 pounds of potatoes for 59 cents, four ears of yellow corn for 29 cents and cantaloupes for 33 cents each during its anniversary sale.
A&P was selling sirloin steak for 79 cents per pound, yellow onions for 5 cents per pound and watermelons for 89 cents each.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Little Shepherd of Kingdom Come,” “Where the Boys Are,” Jerry Lewis in “Visit to a Small Planet” and “Don’t Give Up the Ship.”
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” and “The Big Show.”
