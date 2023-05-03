This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
April 30, 2013, PULASKI CITIZEN
Magneti Marelli was set to host the Governor of Tennessee for an open house where they planned to announce major expansions to the company’s Pulaski Plant.
A set of non-residential user fees for the city of Pulaski parks received preliminary approval from the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Minutes of a joint meeting of the two Ardmore municipal governments were set to be resubmitted for approval including the percentage pay increases of some police department employees.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Pain & Gain,” “Iron Man 3” and “42.”
The Martin was showing “Iron Man 3.”
May 3, 1983, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously at a meeting to enter into a mutual aid agreement with the city of Fayetteville. Through the agreement, the fire departments of both cities could offer assistance in the event of a major fire in either of the cities.
The unemployment rate for Giles County decreased significantly from 12.4 in February to 10.6 in March.
In its first meeting held, the hospital committee of the Giles County Commission established a list of guidelines to be used in seeking prospective buyers of Giles County Hospital.
American Legion remained unbeaten in the Babe Ruth Tournament after beating Newton’s 1-3
The Giles County High School boys’ and girls’ track teams were set to open region play with preliminaries at Overton High School in Nashville.
Davis & Eslick was selling a head of lettuce for 49 cents, fryer parts for 39 cents per pound, bacon for $1.29 per pound, a 1-pound package of butter spread for 9 cents, a bottle of ketchup for 99 cents, two cans of Texas style biscuits for $1, a can of peaches for 77 cents, a jar of peanut butter for 99 cents, four cans of dog food for $1, a box of garbage bags for $1.29, a taco kit for $1.29, a box of crackers for 59 cents, a can of salmon for $1.89, a 5-pound bag of potatoes for $1.29, a 3-pound package of carrots for $1, round steak for $2.39 per pound, a 5-pound bag of corn meal for 99 cents, two bottles of 1,000 island dressing for $1.49, a two-liter of Sun Drop for 99 cents, three cartons of yogurt for $1.29, a bottle of oil for $1.79, a bag of Doritos for 99 cents, three cans of Vienna sausages for $1, potted rose bushes for $4.99, and a 25-pound bag of puppy food for $4.29.
May 2, 1973, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The Giles County School Board spent two hours discussing the consolidation of Giles County schools. This was under the mandate from magistrates to produce a school plan other than the 1969 one high school plan.
Seven Giles Countians were set to be among delegates sent to the state convention of Democratic Women in Nashville.
A&P was selling smoked ham for 69 cents per pound, round steak for $1.39 per pound, a 5-pound bag of potatoes for 69 cents, three jumbo rolls of bath towels for $1, three cans of orange juice for $1, five cans of pork & beans for $1, four bottles of ketchup for $1, three jars of grape jelly for $1, a fresh apple pie for 39 cents, a 1-pound package of bacon for 99 cents, four loaves of bread for $1, a jar of coffee for $1.57, a 1-pound bag of coffee for 83 cents and three bottles of barbecue sauce for $1.
May 5, 1943, PULASKI CITIZEN
It was revealed by the cashier of the Richland Bank that Giles County over-subscribed its $462,000 quota in the Second War Loan drive by approximately $50,000.
A shipment of material for 16,000 Red Cross Surgical Dressings had been received at the surgical dressings room on the first floor of the Methodist Church in Pulaski. Workers to make those dressings were urgently needed since the attendance in the room had been very low the previous weeks.
Seventeen boys were set to represent Giles County at the American Legion’s Volunteer Boys’ State which was set to be held in the summer at Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon.
Giles County was assigned the war bond quota of $65,000 for the month of May according to the chairman of the savings staff.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Road to Morocco,” starring Bing Crosby, “The Rough Riders,” “Happy Go Lucky,” “Reap the Wild Wind” and “Tombstone.”
