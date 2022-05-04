This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
May 1, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Class of 2012 at Martin Methodist College would celebrate commencement activities May 4-5, with 160 students receiving degrees, the largest graduation ceremony in the school’s 142 years.
With their wins over Mt. Pleasant and Columbia Academy the previous week, the Richland softball team completed a perfect district regular season record. The Lady Raiders defeated Columbia Academy 9-3 on the road then pulled off a 3-1 win at Mt. Pleasant to finish their district regular season at 10-0.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “The Lucky One,” “The Pirates! Band of Misfits” and “The Avengers.”
The Martin was showing “The Avengers.”
May 4, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
J. W. Alsup, a Wales farmer and employee of Story’s Farm and Garden Center, was a candidate for the position of Circuit Court Clerk.
With May 4 being the deadline for qualification for the general election in Giles County, a record of 79 persons had qualified as of press-time.
Approximately 250 friends, family members and well-wishers gathered at the Giles County High School cafeteria Saturday to join members of VFW Post 4577 in honoring the GCHS Bobkittens as Giles County’s Citizens of the Year.
Revco was offering a 32-fluid ounce container of charcoal lighter fluid for $1.09, a 100-count pack of 9-inch paper plates for 99 cents and a portable AM/FM radio for $18.99.
Family Dollar was selling an 18-inch charcoal grill for $5.99, a 12-ounce bottle of Rose Milk lotion for $1 and three 5-ounce bars of Lux soap for $1.
Food Mart had center-cut pork chops for $1.79 per pound, pork loin roast for $1.59 per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for $2.49, a dozen large eggs for 64 cents, 3 pounds of yellow onions for $1.09 and a 25-pound bag of dog food for $2.99.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was offering sliced bacon for $1.19 per pound, a 10-ounce pack of butterfly shrimp for $3.49, 3 pounds of bananas for $1, an 8-ounce frozen pot pie for 39 cents, 4 pounds of cabbage for $1 and tomatoes for 59 cents per pound.
May 3, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The grand opening for First National Bank’s Minor Hill Branch would be held May 6.
County Judge Coleman Davis said he had notified magistrates to meet on Monday morning to consider three possible plans for reapportionment: one calling for Giles County to be divided into seven districts, as proposed recently by a three-man committee of magistrates; to consider an 11-district plan; and a 14-district plan.
A Pulaski attorney, Jerome Abernathy, was elected May 1 as a vice-chairman of the Tennessee Democratic Executive Committee.
Kuhn’s Variety Stores was selling a Lady Vanity hair dryer for $12.88, a 22-inch barbecue grill with tripod legs for $4.97 and women’s billfolds for 97 cents.
Fred’s had an electric can opener for $7.42, a three-speed electric mixer for $7.77, a Shetland push-button blender for $14.52 and an electric crockpot for $17.49.
A&P was offering boneless chuck roast for 89 cents per pound, 2 pounds of bacon for $1.49, 3 pounds of yellow onions for 39 cents, six large ears of yellow corn for 49 cents, two large cantaloupes for 89 cents and a 100-count box of tea bags for 89 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “McCabe & Mrs. Miller,” “Gone With the Wind” and Jane Fonda in “Klute.”
May 2, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
Pulaski’s inaugural much-publicized, long-awaited Italian Street Fair was held April 26 in Sam Davis Park, and about 3,000 persons attested the fact that it was a tremendous success.
Ford Parker had accepted the position as manager of the Ben Franklin Store in Pulaski effective May 1, announced Len Harwell, owner, this week.
The week of May 20-26 had been proclaimed Clean-Up, Paint-Up, Fix-Up Week in Pulaski and Giles County by Mayor S. A. Garner. The entire month of May was National Clean-Up, Paint-Up, Fix-Up Month, but local citizens had voiced a desire to use the first three weeks of May as preparation time and then have an all-out campaign during the fourth week.
Abernathy Hardware was selling a gallon of latex wall paint for $3.95.
Malone’s Super Market was offering tenderized ham for 39 cents per pound, a 6-ounce pack of salami for 29 cents, sliced bacon for 39 cents per pound, a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents, a dozen large eggs for 39 cents and a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents.
A&P had grapefruit for 5 cents each, a whole watermelon for $1.45, three large cantaloupes for $1, 8 pounds of oranges for 43 cents and a pint of strawberries for 39 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Pinocchio,” “The Naked Edge,” “The Flight That Disappeared” and Elvis Presley in “Follow That Dream.”
