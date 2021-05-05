This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
May 3, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Class of 2011 at Martin Methodist College would celebrate commencement activities May 6-7, with 155 students receiving degrees.
The Administrative Professionals Ladies Day Luncheon held April 27 was the first of what was planned to be an annual Giles County Chamber event.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Thor,” “Something Borrowed” and “Fast Five.”
The Martin was showing “Water for Elephants.”
May 6, 1981, PULASKI CITIZEN
The VFW Post 4579 and the Ladies Auxiliary would honor their choice of “Citizen of the Year” the Rev. Bill Moss at a banquet May 9 at the Giles County High School cafeteria.
County Executive Earl Wakefield had proclaimed May 10-16 as National Hospital Week in Giles County, joining the rest of the nation in paying tribute to the dedicated hospital people in the county.
Pic ‘n Pay was offering straw clutch bags for $5.
Family Dollar was selling two rolls of aluminum foil for 79 cents and four bars of 5-ounce Lux soap for $1.
Revco had a multi-position lounge chair for $8.99 with coupon and a Citronella candle for 79 cents.
Food Mart was selling chicken livers for 69 cents per pound, a 12-ounce pack of sliced bacon for 99 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for $1.69, a 5-pound bag of flour for 99 cents, a half-gallon of ice cream for $1.39, 10 pounds of red potatoes for $2.19 and tomatoes for 49 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Smokey Bites the Dust.”
May 5, 1971, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The Martin College Board of Trustees had given its approval to plans for two new buildings. One would be a gymnasium, the other an educational building containing classrooms and additional office space.
Giles County Furniture and Carpet Center was offering a 10-foot upright freezer for as low as $189.95.
David Lee’s was selling women’s slippers and sandals for $1.99 and handbags for $2.99 during its Mother’s Day specials.
Elmore’s had a dozen roses for 59 cents.
A&P was offering round steak for 99 cents per pound, chuck roast for 89 cents per pound, sugar-cured sliced bacon for 49 cents per pound, 5 pounds of potatoes for 59 cents, three 26-ounce bottles of ketchup for $1, three loaves of bread for 89 cents and a 5-pound bag of sugar for 40 cents with coupon.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Hello Down There,” “Once Upon a Time in the West” and “Gone With the Wind.”
May 3, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Four members of the Giles County High School Chapter of Future Homemakers of America took part in programs of the recent FHA state convention in Nashville, and another, Sue Sneed of Pulaski, received the State Degree.
Trooper Robert Worsham had joined the local staff of Tennessee Highway Patrol and began his duties in Giles County May 1.
Watson-Edmundson Hdw. Co. was offering a 30-gallon water heater for $69.95 and an automatic clothes dryer for $189.95.
Davis & Eslick was selling prime rib steaks for 79 cents per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for 85 cents, four ears of corn for 29 cents, cantaloupes for 29 cents each, 10 pounds of potatoes for 45 cents, grapefruit for 2 cents each, a 46-ounce can of tomato juice for 31 cents and a 12-ounce jar of sliced hamburger pickles for 19 cents.
Malone’s Super Market had half or whole hams for 39 cents per pound, three boxes of cake mix for 99 cents and cabbage for 4 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Lost World,” Audie Murphy in “Walk the Proud Land,” James Stewart in “The Spirit of St. Louis” and Elvis Presley in “Flaming Star.”
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Tomboy and the Champ,” “The Sign of Zorro,” “The Secret of the Purple Reef” and “All in a Night’s Work.”
