This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Nov. 8, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
A work session was scheduled the previous day so the Ardmore, Tenn., Board of Mayor and Aldermen could consider a request for $500 to help bring a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Museum to Elkton.
The Giles County Public Library had received a second Arts Build Communities Grant for its original narrative musical theater series, “Books on Stage.”
In a game of big plays, Giles County made more as they advanced to the second round of the TSSAA state playoffs with a 35-28 road win over Dekalb County. With Giles County’s win and Brainerd’s upset of top-seeded East Hamilton, the Bobcats earned the opportunity to host their second round match-up with the Panthers this week at Sam Davis Stadium.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Puss in Boots,” “Jack and Jill,” “Tower Heist” and “Courageous.”
Nov. 11, 1981, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Five Giles County 4-H boys and girls exhibited 35 top quality market hogs in the Giles County and District II 4-H Market Hog Show recently. The 4-H’ers were Becky and Scott Glover, Mike Hastings, Susan Holley and Sherry Miles.
Antioch Baptist Church, which was located on Prospect to Elkton Road, was completely destroyed by fire Saturday night despite efforts by firefighters from the Prospect and Giles County units of the Rescue Squad.
Thirty teams had qualified for the first round of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s 1981 Football Play-off Series. Among those 30 included Giles County High’s Bobcats sporting an overall record of 7-3 and a district slate of 4-0.
Pic ‘n Pay Shoes was offering a pair of men’s or women’s low-cut style Cuga shoes for $11 and a pair of 8-inch insulated outdoor boots for $15.
Family Dollar was selling a 40-ounce box of Super Suds laundry powder for $1.11, women’s turtlenecks for $3 and a 24-ounce bottle of Listermint for $1.39.
Food Mart had ground beef for $1.09 per pound, Hyde Park turkey for 59 cents per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for $2.49, a 12-ounce package of pretzels for 89 cents, a 10-ounce package of mini marshmallows for 55 cents, a 32-ounce bottle of ketchup for $1.09, two 16-ounce loaves of bread for 89 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for $1.29, 10 oranges for 99 cents and a half-gallon of ice cream for $1.39.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “An American Werewolf in London.”
Nov. 10, 1971, PULASKI CITIZEN
The last phase of Pulaski’s beautification program was underway this month with the planting of hundreds of trees and shrubs in various localities of the city.
The Tennessee Elk River Development Agency had sold a 32.7-acre tract of land for club site development to Jack Daniel Distillery of Lynchburg for the sum of $52,000, according to W. A. Smith, Tims Ford administrator.
Live coverage of all Martin College home basketball games would begin its 12th season on WKSR next Monday night when the Indians would launch their 1971-72 campaign against Aquinas College of Nashville.
Fashion Fabric was offering 45-inch wide kettlecloth for $1.88 per yard and 45-inch wide suede cloth for $2.99 per yard.
Abernathy Hardware was selling a gallon of Rogers latex flat wall finish for $5.95.
Kuhn’s Variety Stores had a gallon of Prestone anti-freeze for $1.47.
A&P was offering spare ribs for 59 cents per pound, ground beef for 59 cents per pound, chuck roast for 89 cents per pound, sliced bacon for 59 cents per pound, a 16-ounce pack of frozen fish sticks for 79 cents, two 17-ounce cans of sweet peas for 69 cents, five 16-ounce cans of whole kernel corn for $1, apples for 25 cents per pound, 5 pounds of white potatoes for 39 cents and a 46-ounce jar of dill pickles for 59 cents.
Davis & Eslick Big Star had pork chops for 69 cents per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for $1.38, a 3-pound can of Crisco shortening for 93 cents, three 1.5-pound loaves of bread for $1 and bananas for 10 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Man From Nowhere,” “Shotgun Wedding,” “Togetherness” and “Doc.”
Nov. 8, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Mrs. Alan McKay was elected president of the new Giles County Junior High School Parent-Teacher Association at a meeting of the organization Nov. 2.
Mack K.’s Handshaker, owned by Myron and Doug Wolaver of Diana, Sunday night captured the world’s championship challenge trophy for Walking Horses at the 1961 Dixie Horse Show Jubilee at Baton Rouge, La.
Sherrell-Stone Co. was offering men’s long sleeve sport shirts for $1.99 and women’s dress shoes for $3.95 during its weekend sale.
Malone’s Super Market had whole hams for 37 cents per pound, 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.15, a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents, two boxes of Morton salt for 25 cents, a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents and a dozen oranges for 29 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Date Bait,” “The Wild Ride,” “High School Caesar” and “Claudelle Inglish.”
