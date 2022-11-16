This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Nov. 13, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Giles County Bobcats were 12-0 for the first time in school program history with a win over Notre Dame. The team was set to play the East Hickman Hurricanes to stay alive in the state playoffs.
The Richland Raiders and Lady Raiders were set to have their hall of fame game to open up their basketball season.
The Giles County school system received a one-time reimbursement of $82,918 from back taxes owed to the school board from the county’s mixed drinking taxes going all the way back to 2003.
The city of Pulaski qualified for a $500,000 community development block grant for work on a pump station or sewer system improvements.
The Martin Methodist men’s basketball team won its season opener on the road against Fisk University.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Alex Cross,” “Wreck It Ralph” and “Breaking Dawn Part 2.”
The Martin was playing “The Twilight Saga: The Breaking Dawn Part 2.”
Nov. 16, 1982, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The Giles County school board implemented a new rule requiring every new person hired in the school system be given a reference check.
The March of Dimes Walk-A-Thon was to be held on the 17th of November as the first fund-raiser of the annual drive. The school with the highest percentage of participation was to be awarded a trophy until the next winner was decided.
Richland School had released its first issue of the new school paper The Richland Times.
The Richland Raiders beat Spring Hill in the Walking Horse Bowl in Lewisburg giving the school its best record at the time.
The Giles County Bobcats and Richland Raiders were both set to open up their respective basketball seasons.
Davis & Eslick was selling 4 pounds of bananas for $1, a 5-pound bag of flour for 59 cents, two cans of green beans for 79 cents, a 5-pound bag of potatoes for $1, a 5-pound bag of sugar for 99 cents, turkey for 59 cents per pound, grapes for 69 cents per pound and a package of bacon for 89 cents.
Joy Supermarket was offering a gallon of milk for 99 cents, a three dozen eggs for $1, a jar of mayonnaise for 99 cents, a two-liter of Mello Yello for 79 cents, four rolls of bath tissue for 49 cents, ham for 99 cents per pound, a 5-pound bag of sweet potatoes for $1, a bottle of Karo syrup for 89 cents, a 5-pound bag of corn meal for 69 cents and two packages of margarine for $1.
Nov. 15, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The city of Pulaski’s new water filtration plant was set to open the following week after some final adjustments and final approval from the state.
Project Find was able to get in contact with all but 27 of the total 172 people that reached out about eligibility for food stamps.
The United Giver’s Fund campaign had reached 84 percent of its goal after earning $36,312.75.
A&P Was selling turkey for 35 cents per pound, a box of detergent for 77 cents, a bottle of ketchup for 29 cents, a 4-pound bag of apples for 59 cents, a can of cranberry sauce for 25 cents, four cans of cut green beans for $1, five cans of whole kernel corn for $1, a 1-pound package of sausage for 79 cents, three 2-pound packages of potatoes for $1, three rolls of paper towels for $1, a package of cream cheese for 34 cents, pie shells for 36 cents, four boxes of tissues for $1, three bars of soap for 47 cents, five cans of tomato sauce for 53 cents and a jar of coffee for $1.45.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Bonnie & Clyde,” “Bullit” starring Steve McQueen and “Conquest of the Planet of the Apes.”
Nov. 14, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
Nearly 6,000 football fans were expected to attend Sam Davis Stadium on Thanksgiving day for the annual Butterbowl.
Operation “CPS Manhunt” was launched with a plea for residents of Giles County to participate in the study that was aimed at finding the causes of cancer.
Giles County retained blanket coverage through the American Red Cross Blood Program after surpassing the quota needed.
Davis & Eslick was selling ham for 45 cent per pound, turkey for 33 cents per pound, seven cans of milk for $1, a 1-pound package of coffee for 59 cents, two cans of peas for 39 cents, three boxes of cake mix for $1, a 5-pound bag of flour for 55 cents, two cans of peaches for 49 cents and a box of aluminum foil for 55 cents.
The Sam Davis Theater was showing “A Thunder of Drums,” “The Colossus of Rhodes” and “Bon Voyage.”
