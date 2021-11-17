This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Nov. 15, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Attorney Bob Massey left the 31st annual Pulaski Exchange Club Auction and Dinner with a new car, following the club’s annual fund-raiser. Massey, also an Exchange Club member, bought the last three tickets in the grand prize drawing to assure the ownership of a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic in the 31st annual event at Giles County High School.
After claiming a ninth-straight conference soccer title, the Martin Methodist College RedHawk women would host a first round game in the NAIA national tournament.
When he walked off the field in Scooba, Miss., Saturday night, Bo Wallace had won his second state championship in three years, this time as the record-breaking quarterback of the East Mississippi Community College Lions.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1,” “Jack and Jill” and “Happy Feet 2.”
The Martin was showing “Puss in Boots” in 3D.
Nov. 18, 1981, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Alderman Jim Rector was unsuccessful in his bid to unseat Mayor Stacey Aymett Garner in the Pulaski Municipal election Nov. 12. In what was termed as a light voter turnout, Rector fell 306 votes behind Garner, who had served Pulaski as mayor for 16 years.
Member Charles Jenkins was elected to represent the Giles County School Board on a special election committee at the Board’s regular monthly meeting.
Eleven-year-old Lynnvillian Mike Helton had qualified for the Region Track meet of the Junior Olympic Southeastern Association to be held in Oakridge, Tenn., Dec. 5.
Morris Harwell & Son was selling Wrangler No-Fault flare leg jeans for $9.99.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was offering the shank portion of smoked hams for 89 cents per pound, 3 pounds of bananas for $1, three 16-ounce cans of applesauce for $1.09, a 100-count box of Lipton tea bags for $1.99, 4 ounces of black pepper for $1.09, a box of crackers for 59 cents, four ears of yellow corn for 89 cents, tomatoes for 49 cents per pound and coconuts for 59 cents each.
Food Mart had Hyde Park turkey for 73 cents per pound, an 8-ounce pack of cream cheese for 79 cents, two 16-ounce cans of cranberry sauce for $1, an 18-ounce box of cake mix for 79 cents and a dozen large eggs for 77 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Soggy Bottom U.S.A.”
Nov. 17, 1971, PULASKI CITIZEN
James Ellis had been elected chairman of the Giles County Republican party succeeding Dan Horsman, who did not run for re-election.
A Pulaski minister received a high honor during the Tennessee Baptist Convention in Gatlinburg the previous week. The Rev. Clarence K. Stewart was elected vice-president of the statewide Baptist group and was re-elected a member of the state board of directors.
More than 1,400 persons participating in the Food Stamp program in Giles County during the month of August received in excess of $35,000 in purchasing power with a total cash expenditure of $12,000.
Kuhn’s Variety Stores was offering men’s or women’s wrist watches for $5.47 each, a gallon of Prestone anti-freeze for $1.33 and three boxes of chocolate covered cherries for $1.
A&P was selling rib steak for 99 cents per pound, pork roast for 49 cents per pound, a pound of sliced bacon for 59 cents, 10 pounds of russet potatoes for 79 cents, 5 pounds of grapefruit for 59 cents, 5 pounds of oranges for 69 cents, red grapes for 29 cents per pound and 3 pounds of yellow onions for 39 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Fireball 500,” “Hell on Wheels,” “Grand Prix,” Elvis Presley in “Spinout” and Charlton Heston in “The Omega Man.”
Nov. 15, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Biographies of two Giles Countians were included in Lucille Rogers’ book Light from Many Candles, a recent publication of Xi State, the Tennessee Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society.
Dr. Stacey Aymett Garner was elected mayor of Pulaski by a vote of 1,065 to 995 for his opponent, John R. Stephens, in a municipal election which attracted almost 2,200 voters to the polls, including the 136 absentee ballots of which 109 were not counted.
Chancellor John D. Templeton of Shelbyville presided in Chancery Court at Pulaski for the first time Nov. 14, and announced that he would come to Pulaski on the second Tuesday of each month hereafter in order to accommodate local lawyers handling cases to be heard in his court.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Co. was selling Form-Fit chairs for $9.88.
Davis & Eslick was offering turkeys for 29 cents per pound, a 7-ounce pack of macaroni for 10 cents, a half-gallon of ice cream for 49 cents, a quart jar of Miracle Whip for 49 cents, a 22-ounce pumpkin pie for 45 cents, 3 pounds of sweet potatoes for 29 cents and a dozen oranges for 29 cents during its Thanksgiving Fixin’s Sale.
Malone’s Super Market had sliced bacon for 49 cents per pound, tenderized ham for 39 cents per pound, 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.15, sirloin steak for 89 cents per pound, a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents, 4 pounds of apples for 39 cents and cranberries for 29 cents per pound.
A&P was selling two 14-ounce bottles of ketchup for 39 cents, 3 pounds of yellow onions for 19 cents and two 16-ounce cans of green peas for 39 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Nikki, Wild Dog of the North,” “The Horse with the Flying Tail,” “Misty,” “The Devil at 4 O’Clock” and John Wayne in “North to Alaska.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.