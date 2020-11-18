This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Nov. 9, 2010, PULASKI CITIZEN
Pat Ford, possibly one of the youngest elected mayors in city history, had 911 votes and almost 37 percent of the total, to 822 and 30 percent for second place finisher Alderman Vicky Harwell.
Honoring the footsteps made by more than 1,700 Native Americans in 1838, the Annual Bell’s and Benge’s Memorial Bike Ride and Reenactment Walk would begin and end at the Interpretive Center on Stadium Street in Pulaski Saturday, Nov. 13.
DeQuon Nelson scored three touchdowns, leading Giles County past Livingston Academy in the first round of the TSSAA state playoffs.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Secretariat,” “Skyline” and “Megamind.”
The Martin was showing “Crimes of the Heart.”
Nov. 12, 1980, PULASKI CITIZEN
Eighty-four 4-H Leaders and outstanding members were honored on Tuesday evening at the Union Bank.
The ESA Sorority would sponsor their third annual Christmas Bazaar Dec. 6 at the Union Bank Community Room.
The Pulaski Rotary Club made plans for its annual Pancake and Sausage Day for the benefit of Giles County youth.
Dixie Food Stores was offering sugar-cured ham for $1.07 per pound, crackers for 59 cents per box, 3 pounds of apples for $1 and four ears of corn for 69 cents.
Pic ‘n Pay Shoes was selling women’s hiking boots for $17.
Family Dollar had a four-roll pack of bath tissue for 74 cents, a gallon of anti-freeze for $3.99, five Hershey’s candy bars for $1, a box of 40 toddler diapers for $4.59 and men’s western shirts and jeans for $5.99 each.
Hardee’s had two sausage biscuits for $1.09.
Piggly Wiggly was selling a 5-pound bag of flour for 69 cents, a 49-ounce package of Tide detergent for $1.59, a 5-pound bag of grapefruit for 99 cents and 10 oranges for $1.
Hinkle’s Grocery had a 2-pound bag of fries for 69 cents, four packs of margarine for $1, 4 pounds of bananas for $1 and five cans of dog food for $1.
TG&Y was selling a dream-a-doll toy chest for $18.88, a blender for $17.88, a flip-phone for $34.88 and an electric heater for $34.88.
Food Mart had a pack of 12-ounce turkey franks for 69 cents, 30-ounce cans of chili for $1.09, 2-liter colas for 79 cents and 29-ounce cans of peaches for 69 cents.
Nov. 11, 1970, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The police departments of Elkton and Minor Hill became radio-equipped for the first time with the arrival of equipment purchased through the Federal-State Law Enforcement grant approved for Giles County.
The Humble Oil Company donated 8,000 tulip bulbs to the City of Pulaski for use in its 1971 Beautification Program.
Workmen began the job of sorting a mountain of used clothing collected Nov. 8 during the Sixth Annual WKSR Clothing Campaign.
Wholesale Tire Store was selling Poly & Glass Tires for $21.95 plus tax and exchange.
Good Year was selling a 17-inch color television for $358 and an automatic washer for $208.
Super X Drug Stores was selling a 20-gallon plastic trash can for $1.99 and a corn bristle broom for 88 cents.
A&P was offering a 3-pound bag of yellow onions for 29 cents, potatoes for 10 cents per pound and a 5-pound bag of flour for 39 cents.
The Moonglo Drive-In theater was showing “El Condor” and “The Strawberry Statement.”
Nov. 9, 1960, PULASKI CITIZEN
Marking the end of its first 10 years of service to the people of this area, Giles County Hospital would hold an Open House Sunday, Nov. 20, and a cordial invitation was extended by Jack Blackman, administrator, and the hospital staff to the public to visit the institution at that time and witness evidences of the improvements and expansion which had taken place during that period.
Veterans Day in Pulaski would be marked by dedication ceremonies for the new 50-star United States flag recently presented to Giles County by Brown Harwood of Fort Worth, Texas, and which was flown from the new flagpole erected on the southeast lawn of the Courthouse.
The pairing of Nashville Glencliff and Franklin County in the 1960 Butter Bowl Thanksgiving Day marked the second Pulaski bowl appearance for the Winchester team, and the Colts’ initial showing at Sam Davis Park.
Malone’s Super Market had bacon for 45 cents per pound and 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.15.
Davis & Eslick was selling pound cake for 19 cents per box, a 16-ounce jar of peanut butter for 39 cents and pork roast for 29 cents per pound.
The Sam Davis Theatre was screening “Tarzan, The Magnificent,” Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” and “Desire in the Dust.”
