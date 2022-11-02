This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Oct. 30, 2012, Pulaski Citizen
The Giles County Bobcats would host the Lipscomb Mustangs at Sam Davis Park to open up the playoffs.
The Giles County Ambulance Committee suggested a increase in fees. This would have allowed the service to move closer to breaking even on the costs of the annual operating budget.
Dollar General was looking into adding another location on North First Street to go along with the other stores the company already had in town.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Argo,” “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Fun Size,” and “ Paranormal Activity 4.”
The Martin was showing “ Wreck-It Ralph.”
Nov. 2, 1982, Pulaski Citizen
The unemployment rate in the county was down from 11.1 in August to 9.3 in the latest report at the time. The plunge was attributed to a decrease in layoffs and temporary shutdowns at major manufacturing plants inside Giles County.
The Business and Professional Women’s Club and the Giles County Chamber of Commerce had announced plans for the 1982 Christmas parade. The group encouraged local businesses and schools to participate in the festivities.
The Pulaski Police Department reported a quiet Halloween weekend with only a few trick-or-treaters and only a handful of pranksters.
The Martin College basketball team was opening its season at the Giles County High School gymnasium.
The Bridgeforth Middle School Bobcats closed out their season going 8-2 after losing to Brentwood Academy’s Jr. Eagles.
Save-A-Lot was offering 1 pound of sausage for $1.59, a 10-count of biscuits for 19 cents, an 18-ounce jar of peanut butter for 99 cents, a 6-ounce can of tomato paste for 29 cents, a 3-pound bag of apples for 79 cents, a box of saltine crackers for 49 cents, a 1-pound bag of pinto beans for 27 cents, a 25-pound bag of dog food for $3.99 and half a gallon of milk for 99 cents.
Food Mart was selling a 5-pound bag of sweet potatoes for $1, half a gallon of clorox bleach for 69 cents, a 3-pound bag of onions for 69 cents, and coconuts for 69 cents each.
Nov. 5, 1972, The Giles Free Press
The city of Pulaski was included in a survey of 12 cities about the increase in food prices. The results showed an increase of 44 percent in price over the four previous years.
Giles County’s United Givers fund had reached 70 percent of its $43,000 goal. The charity reached $30,298 with only two divisions of the campaign having reported in at the time.
The Minor Hill Saddle Club had raised $1,250 to aid a five-year-old who had been in a wreck. The money was turned over to the family of the young boy.
The Pulaski Exchange Club was still looking for teams to fill the Butter Bowl after the frontrunner for one of the two spots was beat in an upset the previous week.
Martin College had its largest enrollment in school history at the time with 153 Giles County students enrolling in the school.
Sherrel Stone was selling blankets for $2.99 each, and women’s dress shirts for $2.99.
The Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Billy Jack,” “Flap” and “Prime Cut” starring Gene Hackman.
Oct. 31, 1962, Pulaski Citizen
The Pulaski Exchange Club was set to host Nashville West High and Shelbyville in its annual Butter Bowl with both teams accepting the invitation.
The Giles County Bobcats were set to play the last game of the season against Shelbyville at home. The Bobcats were hoping to upset the opposing team like the team had done the week prior against Lawrenceburg.
The first formal public showing of the Giles Memory Gardens was set to take place Nov. 4. Representatives were to be present to guide owners and visitors through the new cemetery.
A&P was selling a 1-pound package of bacon for 49 cents, two 14-ounce bottles of ketchup for 35 cents, a 25-pound bag of potatoes for 79 cents, a 5-pound fruit cake for $3.99, a carton of premium crackers for 29 cents, a box of cake mix for 35 cents, a 16-ounce bottle of shampoo for 59 cents and an 8-ounce carton of cocoa for 29 cents.
Malone's Supermarket was offering a jar of baby food for 9 cents, a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents, 5 12-ounce jars of jam for $1, and a quart of bleach for 19 cents.
The Sam Davis Theater was showing “Jack the Giant Killer,” “North by Northwest” starring Cary Grant, “Torpedo Run,” and “The Horizontal Lieutenant.”
