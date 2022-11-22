This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Nov. 20, 2012, Pulaski Citizen
The Giles County Bobcats were one of the four remaining teams in the 4A state playoffs after beating East Hamilton 22-16.
Martin Methodist College was approved to join the SSAC after a unanimous vote by the league’s Council of Presidents and Council of Athletic Directors.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Rise of the Guardians,” “Red Dawn,” and “Breaking Dawn Part 2.”
The Martin was playing “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2.”
Nov. 23, 1982, Pulaski Citizen
A news personality from Nashville was to lead the annual Giles County Christmas parade. The theme for the parade was gifts of love and featured various prizes for those who participated.
The Pulaski Retail Merchants Association was making plans for a holiday promotion that would take place on the 26th of December.
12 year-old Mike Helton was heading to the National AAU Junior Olympics for the third time over the span of four years.
Food World was offering a jar of mayonnaise for 89 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 97 cents, a can of beans for 44 cents, half a gallon of milk for 93 cents, a 5-pound bag of oranges for 99 cents, a 3-pound bag of apples for 99 cents, a lasagna for $2.27, cool whip for 83 cents, a pumpkin pie for 79 cents, a can of biscuits for 67 cents, a container of salt for 5 cents, a box of Kraft mac n’ cheese for 31 cents, a bottle of mustard for 69 cents and a 25-pound bag of dog food for $2.99.
Save-A-Lot was selling canned dog food for 19 cents, a container of sour cream for 65 cents, 3 containers of yogurt for $1.18, a 5-pound bag of flour for 75 cents, a carton of orange juice for 79 cents, 2 half dozens of eggs for $1.49, a 2-pound bag of rice for 59 cents and a bottle of ketchup for 85 cents.
Food Mart had a box of crackers for 79 cents, a pound of apples for 39 cents, and turkey for 59 cents a pound.
Nov. 21, 1972, The Giles Free Press
The Giles County Extension Service had an awards banquet to give away various plaques and trophies. The Bodenham 4-H club and its members walked away with seven of the top awards that were handed out.
Hillwood came out on top in the annual Butterbowl after toppling Lewisburg 36-0.
Martin University was having its 4th annual booster night in which the Martin basketball team and the Giles County basketball team were to play a triple header in hopes of boosting home game attendance for the rest of the season.
A&P was selling turkey for 39 cents a pound, a 2-pound bag of sweet potatoes for 29 cents, a can of oranges for 27 cents, a box of cake mix for 33 cents, three rolls of paper towels for $1, a can of cranberry sauce for 19 cents, a jar of marshmallow creme for 29 cents, ham for 59 cents per pound, a 3-pound bag of coffee for $2.29 and a pack of raisins for 43 cents.
The Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Elvis on Tour” and “Speedway,” starring Elvis Presley and Nancy Sinatra.
Nov. 21, 1962, Pulaski Citizen
The largest crowd in Butterbowl history was expected to gather at Sam Davis Park to watch Shelbyville take on West Nashville High with both sides of the field being completely sold out.
A large group of residents of Pulaski attended the City Council meeting to discuss changes that were to be made for charges at the gate at Sam Davis Park.
A&P was selling steak for 89 cents a pound, a 3-pound package of bacon for 89 cents, a 2-pound bag of coffee for 49 cents, a tube of toothpaste for 69 cents, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for 69 cents, a 25-pound bag of dog food for $2.79, a bottle of vanilla extract for 25 cents, 3 pounds of beef for $1.45, a package of marshmallows for 25 cents, a jar of peaches for 39 cents, a can of ground black pepper for 35 cents, a 4-pound bag of apples for 35 cents, a 5-pound bag of oranges for 35 cents, a 5-pound bag of potatoes for 35 cents, a package of spinach for 25 cents and a coffee cake for 43 cents.
Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Bon Voyage,” “The Hunters” starring Robert Wagner, “Buffalo Bill,” “White Christmas” starring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney, and “Five Weeks in a Balloon.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.