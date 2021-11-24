This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Nov. 22, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Appertain Corp., with quarters in Pulaski at 302 N. Eighth St., and in Mt. Pleasant, was recognized for 25 years of industrial support and recycling service to Pulaski and Southern Middle Tennessee on an appreciation day proclaimed by Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford.
Dr. Tina Thornton Smith, assistant professor of education at Martin Methodist College, received the Educator of the Year Award from her alma mater, the University of North Alabama, during the school’s 2011 Homecoming festivities.
The Giles County High School Bobcats got their revenge with a dominating 28-0 performance over Marshall County Friday in the third round of the TSSAA Class 4A state playoffs. With the win, Giles County advanced to the state semifinals.
The Martin was showing “Tower Heist.”
Nov. 25, 1981, THE GILES FREE PRESS
“Christmas Around the World” was the theme of this year’s local Christmas parade which would take place Sunday, Nov. 29. The annual event would have approximately 45 entries.
Giles County Hospital Administrator Ralph Neff had announced the installation of new monitors in the hospital’s Cardiac Care Unit. The system was called “CARE,” and through digital transmission, its monitors reported and recorded the heart action and blood pressure of as many as 12 different patients at the same time.
Hunter & Smith Furniture Co. was selling a 30-inch White-Westinghouse electric range oven for $338, a White-Westinghouse two-speed heavy duty washer for $378 and a White-Westinghouse electric dryer for $284.
Family Dollar was offering a 6-foot artificial Christmas tree for $10, a quart of Quaker State motor oil for 79 cents, a two-pack of light bulbs for 59 cents and a 4-ounce container of nail polish remover for $1.
Campbell’s Factory Outlet had a pair of women’s Wrangler slacks for $13 and boys’ flannel shirts for $7.50 each.
Food Mart was offering 2 pounds of sausage for $2.49, an 8-ounce pack of cream cheese for 79 cents, an 8-ounce container of Cool Whip for 79 cents, two 16-ounce cans of cranberry sauce for $1, a dozen oranges for 99 cents, 3 pounds of bananas for 99 cents and a dozen large eggs for 77 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Hollywood High Part II.”
Nov. 23, 1971, PULASKI CITIZEN
Enrollment at the Pulaski Area Vocational-Technical reached a total of 208 during the month of November.
Giles County had been asked to participate in a statewide project to build a monument honoring Tennesseans who fought in the Battle of Gettysburg during the Civil War.
Radio station WMGL-FM would air a special three-hour appeal for toys Nov. 28. The project was being undertaken with the cooperation of the Pulaski Saddle Club and the county sheriff’s department in an effort to gather up toys for distribution to deserving children this Christmas.
Parker’s Variety Store was offering a Lady Norelco hair dryer for $16.88, a Beacon electric blanket for $13.98, Cadaux electric scissors for $3.88 and a four-pack of Burgess batteries for 88 cents.
Don’s Radio & TV was selling an 18-inch Sylvania portable color television for $299.95.
A&P had a pint of oysters for $1.59, the shank portion of smoked ham for 49 cents per pound, a 29-ounce jar of whole spiced peaches for 65 cents, a quart of mayonnaise for 49 cents, four 20-ounce cans of pineapple for $1, three 1.5-pound loaves of buttermilk bread for 89 cents and 10 pounds of potatoes for 79 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Preacherman,” “Dirty Dolls of Kathmandu,” “Kamasutra” and James Garner in “The Racing Scene.”
Nov. 22, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Collector’s items of gold, silver and copper coins and currency valued in the thousands of dollars were exhibited at Fellowship Hall of First Methodist Church Nov. 14 by four members of the Nashville Coin Club under the auspices of the Middle Tennessee Numismatic Society and the Union Bank of Pulaski.
Tennessee’s public schools had a membership of 818,800 during the first month of school, an increase of 17,150 over last year’s first month membership, according to reports filed with the State Department of Education.
93 farms in Giles County had been signed up to take part in the 1962 wheat stabilization as of Nov. 16.
Hunter-Smith Furniture Co. was offering two platform rockers for $29.95 and a folding table for $8.95.
Ben Franklin had a child’s ironing board set for $3.88, a Yogi Bear Ge-Tar for $1.74 and a Casper music box for $2.22.
Kuhn’s was selling plastic roses for 5 cents each, colonial lamps for $24.95 each and a box of chocolate cherries for 44 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Fanny,” “The Silent Call,” “The Little Shepherd of Kingdom Come” and Jackie Gleason in “The Hustler.”
