This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Nov. 23, 2010, PULASKI CITIZEN
During the Nov. 11 Board of Education meeting, Coordinated School Health Director Teresa Williamson announced her office was awarded a $68,000 Department of Health Project Diabetes grant, and Director of Pre-K Education Barbara Jennings told the board her office has been notified by the Tennessee Department of Education of its intentions to continue funding the local pre-K program.
To combat an epidemic that was decimating bat populations across eastern America, The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee proposed building an artificial bat cave.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I,” “Tangled” and “Megamind.”
Nov. 26, 1980, PULASKI CITIZEN
According to figures released by the Census of Population and Housing’s district office in Murfreesboro, Giles County’s population had increased 11.3 percent from 22,138 in 1970 to 24,646 in 1980.
Approximately 1,000 pounds of baled tobacco valued at approximately $1,600 was stolen from David Bolden at his farm located on Mack Branch Road in the Yokley community.
At a special session of the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen, it was confirmed that the city would have to relocate a 10-inch water line from the Richland Creek bed in order for the new bridge piers to be sunk on the Minor Hill Road expansion project.
Pic ‘n Pay Shoes had girls’ boots for $12.
Family Dollar had a Hulk or Spiderman electronic game for $5.99, a battery operated Daredevil 500 raceway for $9.99, a 6-foot Christmas tree for $10.99 and 12 colored glass ball ornaments for 99 cents.
TG&Y was offering a thermal blanket for $6.44, 30 Christmas paper plates for 97 cents, a metal coaster wagon for $19.99, a basketball for $2.57, a 16-inch tricycle for $19.88 and a dumbbell set for $22.88.
Super X Drug Stores was selling two 9-Volt batteries for $1.17, a 10-page magnetic photo album for $2.44 and a Kodak Colorburst 50 instant camera for $31.99.
Dixie Food Stores was offering three 17-ounce cans of sweet peas for $1, a 49-ounce box of Tide detergent for $1.49 and bacon for $1.39 per pound.
Piggly Wiggly had a 20-ounce package of cookies for 99 cents, 3 pounds of apples for 89 cents and 3 pounds of cabbage for $1.
Food Mart was selling a 5-pound bag of flour for 89 cents, a dozen large eggs for 75 cents and bananas for 39 cents per pound.
The Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Mountain Family Robinson.”
Nov. 24, 1970, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Fourteen businesses and institutions in Giles County had entered floats in Pulaski’s Dec. 6 Christmas parade, being sponsored by the Retail Merchants Division of the Giles County Chamber of Commerce and spearheaded by the Pulaski Business & Professional Women’s Club.
A check to United Charities went out Nov. 30 from the Giles County United Givers Fund office representing the UGF’s annual payment to the fund to provide Christmas toys and gifts for the underprivileged.
A man charged with selling beer to teenagers was fined $50 and costs in general sessions court Nov. 20 and was given a suspended workhouse term of 11 months and 29 days.
Good Year was offering a Tenna Leader 8-track car stereo tape player for $59.95.
Fred’s had a 2-ounce bottle of cologne for $2, two 25-count boxes of Christmas cards for $1 and a football with kicking tee for $2.
Super X Drug Stores was selling a jumbo plush bear for $4.99, Hot Wheels cars for 69 cents each, a Teflon cookware set for $9.97 and a 20-pack of trash can liners for 99 cents.
Clark White & Sons Grocery was offering deodorant for 68 cents.
A&P was selling a 5-pound bag of sugar for 49 cents and 10 ears of corn for 69 cents.
The Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Airport.”
Nov. 23, 1960, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Pulaski Civitan Club presented checks totaling $300 for the benefit of young citizens of Giles County, $100 going to the fund raised by the Babe Ruth baseball league to build a new stadium at Sam Davis Park, and $50 to each of the four Special Education classes in Giles County schools.
A total of 35 volunteer 4-H Adult and Junior leaders received certificates indicating their successful completion of the first course in Leadership Training-in-Depth ever offered in Giles County.
An important meeting of the Giles County Green Pastures Committee would be held Nov. 29 in the local Extension office.
Firestone was selling a portable radio for $29.99.
Bluebird Sporting Goods Store had used television sets for $50.
Malone’s Super Market was offering 3 pounds of hamburger meat for $1, three cans of biscuits for 29 cents, bananas for 10 cents per pound and 2 pounds of sausage for 69 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “13 Ghosts,” “Noose for a Gunman,” “Jailbreakers” and “Lollobrigida and Montand: Where the Hot Wind Blows.”
