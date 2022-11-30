This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Nov. 27, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
The Pulaski Christmas parade was set for Dec. 1.
Local and state officials dedicated the Sam Davis Capture Site Monument Nov. 18, after a two-and-a-half year long project
The Giles County Industrial Board recommended a Tax Increment Financing Package for a $2 million development along West College Street.
The Giles County Bobcats’ season came to an unfortunate end after a heartbreaking loss to the Fulton High School Falcons.
Crockett Cinema was showing “Rise of the Guardians,” “Red Dawn,” and “Breaking Dawn Part 2.”
Nov. 30, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
Giles County was hosting Marshall County in a key Class AA Ladies Basketball matchup. The Bobkittens were trying to rebound after a district loss the week prior.
A local resident of Pulaski was awarded $1,000 as part of a scholarship from the national 4-H Congress in Chicago.
Save-A-Lot was offering pumpkin pie for 99 cents, a can of tomato soup for 25 cents, a pack of two lightbulbs for 59 cents, a pound of bananas for 29 cents, a pound of carrots for 39 cents, a can of peaches for 65 cents, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for $1.19, four rolls of toilet paper for 89 cents, 15 tangerines for $1, a 5-pound bag of sugar for $1.59, a 5-pound bag of oranges for $1.09, and a 3-pound bag of apples for 89 cents.
Food Mart was selling a frozen pizza for 69 cents, a pound of hash browns for $1.09, a package of wieners for 87 cents, a roll of paper towels for 69 cents and a box of detergent for $1.89.
Nov. 29, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen authorized a major expansion of the local Federal Copper and Aluminum plant in Pulaski. The price of $247,000 would only cover the addition to the building. Another $200,000 would need to be spent to buy the new equipment.
The city of Pulaski was preparing trenches for the new sanitary landfill on Maxwell Hill Road.
The Pulaski Civitan Club sent out letters with outlines showing the plans for a county-wide cleanup campaign. This was step one of the comprehensive plan to enlist support from all of the community for a spring trash sweep which was to be held the following March.
Martin College was presenting the second concert of the Martin College Fine Arts Series, Handel’s “Messiah.”
The Pulaski Christmas parade was to be held the following Sunday.
The city of Pulaski bought a new fire truck for $4,671.
A&P was selling dish detergent for 39 cents, three cans of chili with beans for $1, three jumbo rolls of paper towels for $1, fabric detergent for 99 cents, a 5-pound bag of oranges for 49 cents, a 5-pound bag of potatoes for 49 cents, a 4-pound bag of apples for 49 cents, a jar of mayonnaise for 55 cents and a 3-pound bag of onions for
49 cents.
Big Star was selling ground beef for 59 cents per pound, pork chops for 79 cents per pound, bananas for 10 cents per pound, a 5-pound bag of cornmeal for 5 cents, tomatoes for 39 cents per pound, chuck roast for 59 cents per pound, a pound of bacon for $1.05, a pound of margarine for 15 cents, a package of two pie shells for 25 cents, five cans of corn for $1, three cans of pork and beans for $1, five ears of corn for 59 cents and a 3-pound package of tater tots for 49 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Valdez is Coming,” “Stanley” and “Nightmare in Wax.”
Nov. 28, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
Santa was set to visit Giles County by helicopter to see who had been naughty or nice. He was going to go around in a circle above the Pulaski town square and drop one dollar bills to the children who were below.
The final Giles County Feeder Pig Sale of the year was expected to break all pre-existing records with 16,527 pigs already being sold at the other auctions prior and 3,470 being consigned for the last remaining auction.
Giles County High School was having its annual Ball Banquet at the school.
$78,000 in checks were mailed to members of the Giles Savings Club.
A&P was selling steak for 99 cents per pound, a 25-pound bag of potatoes for 79 cents, a bottle of dish detergent for 43 cents, four cans of pork and beans for 50 cents, a 10-pound bag of dog food for $1.19, a dozen rolls for 25 cents, pork loin for 59 cents per pound and sliced ham for 79 cents per pound.
Sam Davis Theater was showing “Girls, Girls, Girls” starring Elvis Presley, “Ride the High Country” and “The Green Helmet.”
