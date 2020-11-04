This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Nov. 2, 2010, Pulaski Citizen
Hall of Fame composer Richard Leigh and Pulaski resident Charlie Mitchell would together perform for the final concert in the inaugural Songwriters Dream series at Martin Methodist College.
Giles County racecar driver Tyler Miles would have his Late Pro Model Race car at Wal-Mart Nov. 13 to raise money for the Giles County Help Center. Fans could sign their names on the hood of Miles’ car for $10.
Boy Scout Jake Pfeiffer would host a fund-raiser at Corner Pit Bar-B-Que as part of his pursuit of an Eagle Scout rank. All proceeds from the fund-raiser would go to buy agriculture books for the Giles County Public Library.
The Butcher Shopp would hold its grand opening Nov. 6.
The Martin Methodist College women’s soccer team was ranked fifth in the NAIA.
Giles County High School had celebrated its Homecoming and Senior Night with a 44-0 win over district rival Marshall County. The defending 4A state champion Bobcats had also secured their second-straight District 12-AA title with the win.
Crockett Cinemas 3 was showing “Secretariat,” Paranormal Activity” and “Megamind.”
The Martin movie theater would be showing “Red,” starring Bruce Willis and Morgan Freeman.
Nov. 5, 1980, Pulaski Citizen
Giles County 4-H clubs would hold a “Fall Fashion Show” in the Giles County High School auditorium. 4-H members and volunteer leaders would be modeling clothes and accessories from 17 stores in Pulaski. Proceeds from the event would go toward an interstate exchange program that would allow 4-H members to travel to other states for the 1981 and 1982 summers.
The Martin College Alumni Association would sponsor the first Martin Scholarship Fund Auction in order to increase the school’s scholarship fund. Available items included glassware, a bronze deer, filing cabinets, two autographed footballs by players from Vanderbilt and UT, silver-plated goblets and more.
Tickets for the Second Annual Junior Butterbowl game between Bridgeforth Middle School and Baird Middle School of Lebanon were still being sold.
SuperX drug store was selling six candy bars for $1, 12-ounce bottles of Listermint mouthwash for $1.19 and Erasermate pens for $1.49.
The Moonglo Drive-In would be showing “Xanadu,” starring Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly, over the weekend.
Nov. 4, 1970, The Giles Free Press
The sixth annual campaign to collect clothing for disadvantaged Giles County school children would be held by the Department of Education and the Pulaski Lions Club in conjunction with WKSR.
Pulaski residents Kermit Smith and Robert A. Abernathy had been named as leaders of a task force to work with communities in the Elk River watershed area on neighborhood recreational facilities.
Twenty-fifth District Floterial Representative Carter Witt of Lynnville had easily won re-election against his two opponents.
All veterans and servicemen were invited to the American Legion clubhouse on the upcoming Saturday for free stew in honor of Veterans Day.
Pulaski’s $1.5 million Urban Renewal program for the Bellvue area had been halted because of a money shortage in the Department of Urban Affairs in Washington and Atlanta.
Davis & Eslick was selling 3-ounce jars of Lipton instant tea for 99 cents, a pound of bananas for 9 cents and six 16-ounce cans of Musselman apple sauce for $1; four 18-ounce jars of jelly were $1, and 16-ounce cans of pears were 29 cents.
For the next three days, the Moonglo Drive-In would be showing “Hotel,” starring Rod Taylor. The following week, the drive-in would be showing “The Cheyenne Social Club,” starring James Stewart and Henry Fonda.
Nov. 2, 1960, Pulaski Citizen
Mayor Frank Gray of Franklin would be in Pulaski Nov. 5 at the Square to speak on behalf of Presidential candidates John Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson. The newly-opened Democratic Headquarters of Pulaski would host an open house and serve refreshments before and after the address.
The Giles County Girl Scouts had launched a scholarship drive at Martin in honor of Jo and Taylor Birdsong. The Girl Scouts had set their goal at $5,000 in order to permanently have a $500 scholarship fund, and the scholarship would be given to a Girl Scout chosen by a selection committee on the basis of her qualifications.
Nov. 13 had been designated as the Sunday for the observance of the sesquicentennial celebration of Methodism in Giles County.
The Giles County Quail Hunters held a field trial on the Doug Wolaver Farm in Cornersville Oct. 24- 25. More than 60 dogs were entered and judged on pointing, handling, control and backing.
The Richland Raiders defeated Cascade 30-0, improving Richland’s record to 4-5.
Davis & Eslick was selling 1-pound bags of fresh cranberries for 25 cents, three grapefruits for 25 cents and 1-pound, 6-ounce bags of Pillsbury sugar cookies for 49 cents; a pound of popcorn was 19 cents, and cough syrup was 98 cents per bottle.
Starting Sunday, Nov. 13, the Sam Davis Theatre would be showing “Psycho,” Alfred Hitchcock’s latest movie, starring Anthony Perkins.
