This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Oct. 11, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
With work almost done on the first phase of improvements at the Trail of Tears Interpretive Center, members of the Giles County Tourism Foundation had asked the Pulaski City Council for permission to move forward with the next phase as funds would allow.
With 174 entries from Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama displayed on the Martin Methodist College (MMC) Campus Green, organizers said the 2011 First National Bank/P.A.C.E. Antique Car Show was a success.
The Martin was showing Brad Pitt in “Moneyball.”
Oct. 14, 1981, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The hosts and crew of WNGE-TV’s “PM Magazine” were in Pulaski to tape an upcoming segment of the popular local entertainment program.
The Pulaski Depot, once one of the busiest locations in Giles County, was being dismantled after standing unused since the late 1950s.
John K. Rayburn, farm equipment dealer and longtime community leader of Pulaski, was the recipient of a Community Service Award from the Tennessee Hospital Association.
Ed’s Furniture & Floor Covering was offering rockers for as low as $79.95.
Family Dollar was selling a quart of Quaker State motor oil for 84 cents, a gallon of Purex bleach for 57 cents and 10 dish cloths for $1.
South-End Grocery had green cabbage for 15 cents per pound, 3 pounds of apples for 79 cents, 3 pounds of bananas for $1, three 4.5-ounce cans of Hungry Jack biscuits for $1, sliced slab bacon for $1.29 per pound, beef liver for 79 cents per pound, three 17-ounce cans of green beans for $1, an 8-ounce bottle of Kraft French salad dressing for 69 cents and a 32-ounce jar of Miracle Whip for $1.39.
Dixie Food Stores was offering 4 pounds of yellow onions for $1, red grapes for 69 cents per pound and 20 pounds of potatoes for $1.49.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was selling a 32-ounce bottle of ketchup for $1.09 and four sticks of Blue Bonnet margarine for 49 cents.
Food Mart had four 10-ounce cans of Campbell’s tomato soup for $1, a 5-pound bag of flour for 99 cents and a dozen large eggs for 73 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Dead & Buried.”
Oct. 13, 1971, PULASKI CITIZEN
A former Tennessee State Trooper, Rubel Payne, would join the Giles County’s Sheriff’s Department as a deputy Oct. 15.
Robert Barnes, a member of the local Tennessee Highway Patrol unit, had resigned to join the Pulaski Police Department.
The Bank of Ardmore had filed for permission to build and operate a branch bank in Pulaski.
Elmore’s was offering large foam bed pillows for 77 cents each and a set of four place mats for 66 cents.
Parker’s Variety Store was selling a portable cassette player for $29.95 and an 8-track stereo AM/FM system for $99.95.
A&P had spare ribs for 55 cents per pound, three 1.5-pound loaves of white bread for $1, a 5-pound bag of corn meal for 63 cents and four 16-ounce cans of whole kernel corn for $1.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was offering whole smoked hams for 49 cents per pound, three 46-ounce cans of tomato juice for $1, five 10-ounce jars of peach preserves for $1 and 5 pounds of grapefruit for 89 cents.
Han-D-Way Market was selling bacon for 43 cents per pound, three dozen small eggs for $1 and five 17-ounce cans of pinto beans for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Curious Female,” “The Honeymoon Killers,” “The Gay Deceivers” and “Murders in the Rue Morgue.”
Oct. 11, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Eight Pulaskians and seven Ardmore, Tenn., residents had qualified as candidates in the two separate municipal elections to be held in those towns Nov. 9.
The Fayetteville Tigers, Middle Tennessee’s top-rated football team of 1961, had accepted an invitation to participate in the Pulaski Exchange Club’s Thanksgiving Day Butter Bowl game at Sam Davis Park.
Dixie Furniture Store was offering an Amana deluxe freezer for $197 and an Amana dehumidifier for $67.
Davis & Eslick was selling ground beef for 39 cents per pound, a pound of pure pork sausage for 49 cents, slab bacon for 53 cents per pound, a 6-ounce jar of Maxwell House instant coffee for 89 cents and 2 pounds of red grapes for 29 cents.
A&P had sirloin steak for 89 cents per pound, spare ribs for 49 cents per pound, bananas for 10 cents per pound, 4 pounds of apples for 33 cents and 10 pounds of Idaho potatoes for 49 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “The 30-Foot Bride of Candy Rock,” “Ada,” the Three Stooges in “Have Rocket, Will Travel” and the Three Stooges in “Stop! Look! and Laugh!”
