This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Oct. 12, 2010, Pulaski Citizen
A $154,000 grant would go toward the Pulaski Parks and Recreation Department’s renovation of Richland Park by improving the ball field lights, fencing, rest rooms, concession stand, bleachers and drainage.
Elkton School would hold its annual Harvest Festival Oct. 22. The theme would be “Wizard of Oz,” and admission would be $1 per person.
The Giles County Humane Association would host a Bark in the Park fund-raiser Oct. 16 at the Giles County Agri Park. Activities would include dog- and cat-related craft booths, agility demonstrations, contests and food.
Pete Abdo, Pat Ford, Alderman James Gentry, James Harwell and Alderman Vicky Harwell were all running for mayor of Pulaski.
Giles County High school golfer Garrett Rackley finished seventh in the state competition. The GCHS golf team finished eighth in the team competition.
The Giles County High School Bobcat football team gave previously undefeated Fairview its first loss in a 20-14 game.
The Martin movie theater would be showing “The Social Network,” starring Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield.
Oct. 15, 1980, Pulaski Citizen
A Bicentennial homecoming celebration would be held at Elkton United Methodist Church Oct. 19. Former pastor the Rev. J. Dallas Bass would speak at the event.
Meryll Rose and Andy Garmezy of Nashville’s PM Magazine would be coming to Pulaski Oct. 16 to feature the city on an upcoming show. They would be shooting scenes around town that would be shown Nov. 14 on Channel 2.
Giles County native Dr. John Melby would have three concerts in New York’s Carnegie Recital Hall during the months of October and November.
In a meeting of City and County leaders, South Central Bell reconfirmed its commitment to a $2.5 million project to give Pulaski area residents one of the most advanced telephone systems in the world by the following September.
The Giles County student enrollment for the forthcoming 1980-81 school year was at 4,661.
Piggly Wiggly was selling Tokay grapes for 59 cents per pound, Kraft orange juice for 99 cents per half-gallon bottle and strawberry jelly for 99 cents per 32-ounce jar; 3-pound bags of onions were 78 cents, and five jars of Gerber’s baby food were 95 cents.
The Moonglo Drive-In would be screening “The Blues Brothers,” starring John Belushi and Dan Akroyd.
Oct. 14, 1970, The Giles Free Press
The Rev. Phillip Ritter of Murfreesboro, a member of the Martin Board of Trustees, had hand-crafted and gifted a large gold mace that Dean J. Marlin Barker carried at the head of the academic procession at Martin College’s inauguration day activities. Ritter also donated a bronze-cast medal for Dr. Wagner to wear around his neck.
About 500 Democrats were expected to attend a fund-raising dinner and rally at the Pulaski Recreation Center at which gubernatorial nominee John Jay Hooker would deliver the main address. The event was expected to be the largest of its kind to be held in Pulaski and would be sponsored by the Giles County Democratic Executive Committee.
Parmenas Cox, chairman of the board, and Robert E. Curry, president, of First National Bank, had announced plans to host the industrial workers of Giles County for the second-consecutive year at the Thanksgiving Appreciation Dinner.
State Troopers had begun their annual practice of riding school buses to apprehend traffic violators who were a hazard to bus traffic.
A&P Grocery was selling three 15-ounce cans of chili for $1, 3-pound bags of coffee for $2.22 and three 1-pound loaves of raisin bread for $1; Van Camp’s pork & beans were $1 for seven 16-ounce cans, and Gala Family napkins were 29 cents for two 60-count packages.
The Moonglo Drive-In would be showing, “The People Next Door,” starring Eli Wallach and Julie Harris.
Oct. 12, 1960, Pulaski Citizen
Public school music instructions for elementary grades would be introduced in Giles County schools the following week. A series of taped lessons recorded by instructors in the department of music at Middle Tennessee State College would be broadcast from radio station WKSR each Monday during the remainder of the school year for the fourth, fifth and sixth grades.
Students in Giles County, including those at Martin College, would be given an opportunity to hear and see the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Sam Rayburn when he would arrive at Sam Davis Park in Pulaski. He would be promoting Democratic presidential candidates for the upcoming election.
The Giles County High School Bobcats would be playing their fourth Tennessee Valley Conference contest of the season at Sam Davis Park.
Davis & Eslick was selling a pound of popcorn for 19 cents, jars of Kraft marshmallow cream for 21 cents and 22-ounce apple pies for 29 cents; a pound of cranberries was 29 cents, and mixed nuts were 25 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre, on Saturday, would screen a double-feature of “Dakota Incident” and “The Headless Ghost.” The following week, the theater would show “Hell to Eternity,” starring Jeffrey Hunter and David Janssen.
