This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Oct. 16, 2012, PULASKI CITIZEN
Volunteers from all over Giles County and from as far away as Florida were mobilizing for the arrival of the Convoy of Hope Oct. 20 at the Giles County Agri Park.
Giles County Fire and Rescue members brought home an arm load of awards from this year’s Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads (TARS) convention.
Giles County High School, the state’s number one Class 4A team, rolled over district foe Summit 47-7 the previous week.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Here Comes the Boom,” “Hotel Transylvania” and “Paranormal Activity 4.”
The Martin was showing “Trouble with the Curve.”
Oct. 19, 1982, PULASKI CITIZEN
Representative C. E. DePriest, candidate for re-election to the 65th District, had received the endorsement of the Education Political Action Committee (EDUPAC), an organization of school board members and other citizens interested in the promotion of the public education climate in Tennessee.
Mrs. Sammie Lynn Puett, State Commissioner of Tennessee Department of Human Services, was in Pulaski Wednesday to present certificates and service pins to members of the Giles County staff. Those receiving recognition were: Mrs. Brownie Scoggins, Secretary, with 20 years service; Mrs. Geraldine Coleman, Counselor, with 10 years service; and Mrs. Mary Frances McCormack, Typist, with 10 years service.
Family Dollar was selling a 48-ounce bottle of dish detergent for $1 and an eight-roll pack of bath tissue for $1.59.
Wal-Mart was offering two jumbo rolls of paper towels for 78 cents, a 12-inch Trick or Treat plastic pumpkin for 87 cents, a Barbie townhouse for $25 and a Powder Puff Hot Cycle for $16.
Food Mart had boneless chuck roast for $1.69 per pound, 2 pounds of sausage for $3.09, a 5-pound bag of flour for 79 cents, four 15-ounce cans of hominy for $1, a box of Zesta crackers for 79 cents, 2 pounds of carrots for 39 cents, 3 pounds of apples for $1 and a half-gallon of ice cream for $1.59.
Walls South End Grocery was selling a 12-ounce pack of wieners for $1.29, turkey for 99 cents per pound and eight oranges for 98 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Things Are Tough All Over.”
Oct. 18, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Mrs. Cherry Ann McCree had been selected by the Pulaski Business and Professional Women’s Club as Giles County’s “Woman of the Year.”
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies marked the official opening of the Giles County Republican Headquarters Oct. 14.
Jerome Abernathy of Pulaski had been named chairman of the Giles County McGovern-Shriver Campaign Committee.
A&P WEO was selling a half-gallon bottle of Clorox bleach for 34 cents, a 25-foot roll of aluminum foil for 28 cents, ground beef for 59 cents per pound, boneless chuck roast for 99 cents per pound, an 18-ounce jar of Jif peanut butter for 69 cents, a 20-ounce bottle of ketchup for 33 cents, a 10.5-ounce can of Campbell’s vegetable soup for 15 cents, apples for 25 cents per pound and sweet potatoes for 10 cents per pound.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “The Last Picture Show,” Clint Eastwood in “Dirty Harry” and Paul Newman in “Cool Hand Luke.”
Oct. 17, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
Wilson Coffman of Pulaski was elected 1963 Chairman of the Giles County Oil Committee at the annual election meeting Oct. 16.
Four entries by the two Pulaski Garden Clubs at the biennial Middle Tennessee Council of Garden Clubs Flower Show won first-place prizes at the Oct. 11 show in Lawrenceburg.
Cathy Cope was crowned Giles County High School’s 1962 Homecoming Queen in pre-game festivities Oct. 12, prior to the Hay Long - GCHS football game.
Good Year was selling a child’s 26-inch bicycle for $32.88, a leaf rake for 77 cents and a gallon of antifreeze for $1.49.
Malone’s Super Market was offering shoulder roast for 39 cents per pound, beef short ribs for 29 cents per pound, sirloin steak for 89 cents per pound, sliced bacon for 39 cents per pound, 10 pounds of cobbler potatoes for 35 cents, a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents and a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents.
A&P had a pound of sausage for 49 cents, a large head of cauliflower for 29 cents, a dozen Jane Parker glazed donuts for 45 cents and two 20-ounce loaves of white bread for 43 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “King of Kings.”
