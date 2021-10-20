This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Oct. 18, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
As of the 2011-12 academic year, all third grade students were required either through grades or performance on state tests to demonstrate mastery of basic reading skills in order to be promoted to the fourth grade.
Meade C. Hopkins was one of four state bankers honored by the Tennessee Bankers Association (TBA) at the Leaders in Banking Excellence ceremony Aug. 17.
Al Cobb threw six touchdown passes, four to sophomore Kenton Baker, to lead Giles County past Summit 48-6 Friday night at Sam Davis Park.
The Martin was showing Taylor Lautner in “Abduction.”
Oct. 21, 1981, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Pulaski business people Allen and Fay Robinson and Roxie and Garfield Carvell closed a purchasing agreement Oct. 15 with Mr. and Mrs. Robert Beasley of Athens, Ala., to acquire Beasley’s Shoes on the north side of the Pulaski Square.
Tennessee Tech ROTC cadet Jerry Cashion of Pulaski, a freshman engineering major at the university, had been awarded a four-year Army ROTC scholarship to complete his studies at Tech.
The Richland Raiders were Butter Bowl bound. A 34-10 victory over host St. Andrews Sewanee gave the Richland Raiders a 6-1 current record and qualified them for a post-season bowl effort.
Family Dollar was offering three 3.5-ounce bars of soap for $1, a 40-ounce box of Super Suds laundry powder for $1, a 22-ounce bottle of Lux dish detergent for 89 cents and men’s western flannel shirts for $6.88.
Morris Harwell & Son had a pair of men’s slacks for $12.94.
Revco was offering a 4-pack of toilet tissue for 85 cents with a coupon and a 14.7-ounce can of hair spray for $1.19 with coupon.
Food Mart was selling chuck roast for $1.49 per pound, 2 pounds of pork sausage for $2.49, two 16-ounce loaves of bread for 89 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 89 cents, 2 pounds of Blue Bonnet margarine for $1, an 18-count package of Hyde Park cheese singles for $1.09, three 32-ounce bottles of Sun-Drop for $1, a quart of mayonnaise for 99 cents and 3 pounds of apples for 39 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Super Fuzz.”
Oct. 20, 1971, PULASKI CITIZEN
A Lynnville girl, Kaye Johnson, had captured the regional title in the Tennessee Historical Contest. Miss Johnson, a senior at Jones School, won the regional competition at Middle Tennessee State University and would try for the state title in three weeks.
A vocational guidance counselor at Pulaski Jr. High School, Mrs. Kitty Brewer, had been named by the Pulaski Business & Professional Women’s Club as the “Woman of the Year.”
Dr. W. K. Owen of Pulaski had been elected Knight Commander of the Court of Honour, one of the highest honors of Masonry.
Levinson’s had a pair of women’s sport shoes for $3 and men’s wool shirts for $5.66.
A&P was selling 2 pounds of sliced bacon for $1.15, sliced beef liver for 59 cents per pound, a 15-ounce frozen sausage pizza for 59 cents, an 18-ounce jar of grape jelly for 49 cents, three 10-ounce packages of French rolls for 89 cents, 10 pounds of white potatoes for 49 cents, a 3-pound can of Crisco shortening for 79 cents and a pound of A&P Colombian coffee for $1.05.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “Mark of the Witch,” “Monstrosity” and “McCabe & Mrs. Miller.”
Oct. 18, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
First Methodist Church would celebrate its 150th anniversary Oct. 22 with a homecoming observance that would include worship services, an old-fashioned picnic lunch and an afternoon of fellowship and reminiscences.
Hunter-Smith Furniture was offering an electric refrigerator for as low as $219.95 and a dryer for $189.95.
Malone’s Super Market was selling a half-gallon of Park Lane ice cream for 49 cents, large pumpkins for 39 cents each, 4 pounds of apples for 49 cents, 3 pounds of ground beef for $1.15, round steak for 89 cents per pound, a quart of American Ace mustard for 19 cents, a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 39 cents, six Pay Day candy bars for 19 cents, 3 pounds of coffee for $1.39, a large head of iceberg lettuce for 19 cents and cranberries for 29 cents per pound.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “A Thunder of Drums,” “The Hot Angel,” “Motorcycle Gang” and “By Love Possessed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.