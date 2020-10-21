This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Oct. 19, 2010, Pulaski Citizen
After a decade of growth and improvement, Martin Methodist College would hold its annual Scholarship Benefactors Luncheon Oct. 21 to celebrate its achievements. The event would include those who had donated money to the school’s scholarship funds and the students who had received those scholarships.
After 47 years of business, family-owned outdoor equipment store Medley’s would be having its going-out-of-business sale so that the family could retire.
The Giles County High School Bobcat football team defeated Lewis County 21-0.
The Martin Methodist College Redhawks lady’s soccer team was ranked eighth in the NAIA after recently defeating Bethel University.
Crockett Cinemas 3 would be showing “Pure Country 2,” Paranormal Activity 2” and “Red.”
The Martin movie theater would screen “Secretariat,” starring Diane Lane and A.J. Michalka.
Oct. 22, 1980, Pulaski Citizen
The Miss Martin pageant would take place Oct. 25 at Martin Hall auditorium. Bill Garner Foster of WKSR would be the Master of Ceremonies, and 15 girls would compete for the title of “Miss Martin.” Admission was $2 for adults and $1 for students and children.
Visiting district and state dignitaries of VFW Post 4577 would be on hand for a presentation of an American flag to Bridgeforth Middle School for use at home games.
Plans for the annual Christmas Parade had begun, and the parade would take place Nov. 29. Clubs, churches, merchants, schools, banks, scout groups and manufacturers were invited to participate.
The Peanut Brigade, a group of Jimmy Carter supporters from Georgia, would make their way to Pulaski’s Democratic Headquarters Oct. 24. Members would be visiting all over the state of Tennessee.
The Giles County Hospital staff, community and civic leaders had met at the Giles County Hospital Oct. 20 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the facility.
Piggly Wiggly was selling 12-ounce cans of orange juice for 88 cents, 10 five-count cans of Piggly Wiggly buttermilk biscuits for $1 and three 8-ounce potpies for $1. Charmin bathroom tissue was 99 cents per four-roll package, and coffee was $3.99 per 10-ounce jar.
The Moonglo Drive-In would be showing “Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie,” starring Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong.
Oct. 21, 1970, The Giles Free Press
A public meeting to explain the operation of TENCO, an agency offering low-income citizens assistance in starting and running new business ventures, would be held Oct. 28 at Campbell Chapel AME Church in Pulaski.
Two Korean War veterans and a Vietnam War veteran had been named co-chairmen of the Giles County Committee of Veterans for Gore by Harold J. Malloy, state chairman of the organization.
Two major athletic conference meetings would be held on Martin College’s campus Oct. 23. The entire membership of the Tennessee Junior College Athletic Association would meet in the morning and representatives from Tennessee, Kentucky and Mississippi would meet in the afternoon.
Davis & Eslick was selling 24-ounce cans of meat ball stew for 59 cents, 2-pound cans of Nestle Quik for 89 cents and two 15-ounce bags or boxes of Oreo cookies for 89 cents. A dozen oranges were 39 cents, and four 9-ounce cans of biscuits were 49 cents.
The Moonglo Drive-In would screen “The Savage Wild,” starring Gordon Eastman and Carl Spore. The following week, “I Walk the Line,” starring Gregory Peck and Tuesday Weld would play.
Oct. 19, 1960, Pulaski Citizen
The first of the season’s community concerts would be presented in the Martin College auditorium Oct. 20. The Boston Lyric Theater would perform “Musical Miniatures,” ranging from 16th- to 18th-century madrigals to musical comedy.
The Giles County High School Bobcat football team would play against Fayetteville for the Central Tennessee Conference game. The Bobcats held first place in the Tennessee Valley Conference.
The third session of the 4-H Club Leader Training in Depth program would be conducted locally Oct. 20. The dinner would be sponsored by Thompson’s Superette, Pulaski Pure Milk Co. and M. Cohen & Sons.
General science and biology supplies had been issued to teachers at Giles County High School the previous week as a part of the $60,000 worth of science equipment being supplied to Giles County schools through the Title Three Federal Aid to Education plan under which local schools would receive 50-percent reimbursement for all equipment purchased.
Davis & Eslick was selling 2-pound boxes of fig bars for 39 cents. Coconuts were 23 cents and two pears were 15 cents; two grapefruits were 29 cents, and three 16-ounce cans of Red Heart dog food were 49 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre would be showing “The Battle of Blood Island,” starring Richard Devon and Ron Gans. On Saturday, the theater would show a double-feature of “The Last Command” and “House of Intrigue.” The following week, “The Crowded Sky,” starring John Kerr and Dana Andrews would screen.
