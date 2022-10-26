This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Oct. 23, 2012, Pulaski Citizen
The Pulaski Parks and Recreation Department received a $35,000 grant from the Timken Foundation for a rock climbing wall and pavilion at Sharewood Park.
Martin Methodist College announced that it had applied for membership in the Southern States Athletic Conference at a conference held at the school’s east campus.
The Lady Bobcats were district champions after beating Fairview 2-0 in the tournament championship.
Crockett Cinemas was showing “Here Comes the Boom,” “Sinister,” “Fun Size” and “Paranormal Activity 4.”
The Martin was showing “Hotel Transylvania.”
Oct. 26, 1982, Pulaski Citizen
The Community Council for the Developmentally Handicapped and the Adult Services of Giles County honored local organizations at their second annual luncheon.
The Richland Raiders had signed up for the prestigious Walking Horse Bowl in Lewisburg.
Bridgeforth Middle School was attempting to close its season with a perfect record, needing only one more victory against Lewisburg to do so. The school also made its third-consecutive appearance in the Pulaski Exchange Club-sponsored Junior Butterbowl.
The Giles County Bobcats were in a rather problematic situation, needing to win their final two games to become bowl game eligible.
Davis & Eslick was selling a 3-pound bag of apples for 99 cents, a 15-pound bag of potatoes for $1.49, a gallon of bleach for 69 cents, a jar of peanut butter for 99 cents and half a gallon of ice cream for $1.89.
Dixie Food Store was offering tuna cans two for $1, a jar of jam for 69 cents and a 4-pound bag of pinto beans for 79 cents.
Wal-Mart had a screwdriver set two for $4, paper towels three rolls for $1 and motor oil for 78 cents.
The Moonglo Drive-In was showing “Night Shift,” starring Henry Winkler.
Oct. 25, 1972, THE GILES FREE PRESS
Attorney Jack Kershaw who represented a group of Giles County citizens opposed to the county’s one high school plan, appealed a chancery court decision to the State Supreme Court.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alderman asked that competitive bids be taken for a new fire truck for the city to replace the old 1954 model that they had been using prior to that.
A labor survey was held at Minor Hill for five hours by a company that wished to remain anonymous to determine if they wanted to build in Minor Hill’s Industrial Park.
An interception and fumble cost the Giles County Bobcats a victory against visiting Nashville East.
Davis & Eslick was selling one dozen of eggs for 38 cents, a 5-pound bag of flour for 47 cents, four cans of Pillsbury biscuits for 29 cents and 1 pound of apples for 15 cents.
Elmore’s was selling Gillette deodorant for 57 cents, a baby doll for $4.99, a leaf rake for 66 cents and an electric can opener for $7.77.
A&P WEO was offering a two-count package of pie shells for 36 cents, a four-pack of bath tissue for 39 cents, Morton’s salt for 10 cents, a jar of baby food for 10 cents and a 1-pound bag of pinto beans for 18 cents.
The Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Thing with Two Heads,” “The House that Screamed” and “Fuzz,” starring Burt Reynolds and Yul Brynner.
October 24, 1962, PULASKI CITIZEN
Dollar General was set to have its grand opening at 218 N. First St., the building being completely remodeled for its use.
Pulaski was awarded an $8,000 grant as funds for a plan for urban renewal. The Pulaski Housing Authority proceeded with plans for developing 40 new low-rent houses in North Pulaski.
The county was experiencing its first heavy frost of the season.
Dollar General was selling full bed size blankets for $2, boys’ western jeans for $1, raincoats for $1 and a flannel shirt for $1.
Malone’s Supermarket was offering pumpkins for 29 cents each, a box of facial tissues for 19 cents, a 2-pound bag of sausage for 85 cents, 5-cent candy bars and 10 candy bars for 39 cents.
Davis & Eslick had a 4-pound bag of apples for 39 cents, a dozen oranges for 29 cents, half a gallon of apple cider for 45 cents and ham for 45 cents per pound.
The Sam Davis Theater was showing “Lolita” directed by Stanley Kubrick.
