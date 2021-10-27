This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Oct. 25, 2011, PULASKI CITIZEN
Electric vehicle charging units would be installed at two parking spaces at the Giles County Courthouse under a proposal made through Pulaski Electric System. The Giles County Commission would consider the offer at its Nov. 21 meeting, from Ecotality Inc., a San Francisco, Calif., company, to install and maintain the units through Dec. 1, 2012.
An original play by Martin Methodist College drama professor David Alford would mix the love of theater with the haunting of the season. “Ghostlight,” first performed in 2004 at Alford’s Mockingbird Theatre in Nashville, would be performed Oct. 29-30 in the Gault Fine Arts Center recital hall.
The Martin was showing “Courageous.”
Oct. 28, 1981, THE GILES FREE PRESS
The places and faces of Giles County would be in the spotlight Nov. 2 as WNGE-TV’s popular “PM Magazine” show spent a day in Pulaski.
The Giles County 4-H Awards Banquet was held Oct. 22 at First National Bank. “Pathways to the Future” was the theme for the 1981 banquet, as 4-H’ers accepted medals, cash prizes, trophies and certificates.
Coach Jackie Smith’s GCHS Bobcats captured their 2nd District 10-AA crown in the last four years with a 22-9 victory after visiting Battle Ground Academy last Friday evening.
Reeves Drug Store was offering an 11-ounce bottle of baby shampoo for $2.06, four rolls of Charmin bathroom tissue for $1, a 170-count pack of Q-tips for 90 cents, a 50-count bottle of extra-strength Tylenol for $2.22, a 4.6-ounce tube of Aqua Fresh toothpaste for 99 cents and a 100-count bottle of Vitamin E capsules for $5.60.
Family Dollar was selling a quart of Quaker State motor oil for 84 cents, boys’ flannel shirts for $3.99 and Halloween costumes for $1.99.
Dixie Food Stores had a 5-pound bag of sugar for $1.39, a 5-pound bag of corn meal for 79 cents, a quart-jar of grape jelly for 88 cents, four 10.5-ounce cans of Campbell’s tomato soup for 88 cents, a dozen medium eggs for 69 cents, three caramel apples for 99 cents, 3 pounds of apples for 99 cents and 20 pounds of potatoes for $1.49.
Davis & Eslick Big Star was selling sausage for $1.59 per pound, sliced bacon for $1.49, pork roast for $1.29 per pound, a 12-ounce pack of American cheese singles for $1.59 and an 11-ounce frozen pizza for 69 cents.
Food Mart had chicken livers for 69 cents per pound, a 29-ounce can of peaches for 69 cents and 3 pounds of margarine for $1.
Moonglo Drive-In was showing “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”
Oct. 27, 1971, PULASKI CITIZEN
Homer W. Martin, American History teacher at Pulaski Junior High School, had been chosen president-elect of the Middle Tennessee Education Association.
Bob Abernathy, assistant city recorder of Pulaski, had been elected Knight Commander of the Court of Honour, one of the highest honors of Masonry.
A&P was offering beef ribs for 89 cents per pound, three 29-ounce cans of peaches for $1, a pound of Brazilian coffee for 69 cents, a 16-ounce pack of yellow popcorn for 23 cents, a 22-ounce peach pie for 49 cents, five 8-ounce pot pies for $1 and sliced bacon for 59 cents per pound.
Davis & Eslick Big Star had pork chops for 75 cents per pound, sausage for 73 cents per pound, sirloin steak for $1.49 per pound, three 46-ounce cans of Hi-C drinks for 89 cents, two packs of 12 rolls for 69 cents, 4 pounds of apples for 39 cents and a dozen lemons for 49 cents.
Moonglo Drive-In Theatre was showing “A Man Called Horse,” “Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here,” “The Return of Count Yorga,” “Macumba Love,” Steve McQueen in “The Reivers” and Clint Eastwood in “Two Mules for Sister Sara.”
Oct. 25, 1961, PULASKI CITIZEN
Miss John Tate of Elkton was chosen to serve as president of the Giles Council of Home Demonstration Clubs.
The low temperature for the fall season, to date, was the sub-freezing 31 degrees felt in the early hours of Oct. 20, and during that day the mercury climbed no higher than a chilly 57.
Thrift Loan Company at 110 S. Second St. was Pulaski’s newest business and would hold its Grand Opening Nov. 2-4.
Malone’s Super Market was offering 2 pounds of pork sausage for 79 cents, bacon for 49 cents per pound, sirloin steak for 79 cents per pound, a 10-pound bag of sugar for 98 cents, large coconuts for 19 cents each, a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents and a half-gallon of ice cream for 49 cents.
Davis & Eslick had a 20-ounce bottle of ketchup for 29 cents, three dozen small eggs for $1, a 12-ounce can of orange juice for 39 cents and a 14-ounce apple spice cake for 79 cents.
The Sam Davis Theatre was showing “Rebel Without a Cause,” “East of Eden” and “The Young Doctors.”
