This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS.
Oct. 26, 2010, Pulaski Citizen
Martin Methodist College music professor T.G. Engel would perform a guitar concert Nov. 1 in the Gault Fine Arts Center recital hall, and the event would be free for all. Engel would perform original music for electric guitar as well as selections from his classic repertoire. Classic flutist and Tennessee Tech professor Roger Martin would also perform.
The work of Phil Ponder, one of Middle Tennessee’s most acclaimed artists, was the subject of the current exhibit at Martin Methodist College’s Barton Art Gallery. Ponder had been commissioned to create a painting of MMC, which had recently been unveiled.
Three members of Giles County High School’s Beta Club would be visiting houses and collecting food items for charity on Halloween.
Ethan McClure was presented the Gaited Juvenile Championship ribbon and trophy at the recent Country Boy Horse Show held at the Minor Hill City Park.
Crockett Cinemas 3 would be showing “Secretariat,” “Paranormal Activity” and “Red.”
The Martin movie theater would screen “Legend of the Guardians,” starring Jim Sturgess and Geoffrey Rush.
Oct. 29, 1980, Pulaski Citizen
Giles County High School graduate Miss Julie Erwin had been selected as the winner of the 1980 Miss Martin pageant out of 14 girls at Martin College.
The Minor Hill J.D. Pickett Memorial VFW Post 7932 had completed the plans for an Armistice Day Parade Nov. 9. A cash prize would be awarded to the best-decorated float.
The Giles County Unit of Church Women United would celebrate World Community Day at First Methodist Church Nov. 7. Stations of concern for hunger, health, environment, education, justice, family stability, housing, employment, human rights and peace would be featured.
Mrs. Rebecca Abernathy of Bridgeforth Middle School was one of the nominees for the Teacher of the Year Award.
Giles County 4-H members would be recognized at the 4-H Awards Banquet Nov. 11.
SuperX drug store was selling superhero masks for 99 cents, children’s costumes for $1.77 and 16-ounce bags of Mounds, Almond Joys and York Peppermint Patties for $1.88.
The Moonglo Drive-In would be showing “Don’t Go in the House,” starring Dan Grimaldi.
Oct. 28, 1970, The Giles Free Press
Giles County judge Coleman G. Davis had been elected president of the Tennessee County Judges Association.
The Giles County Chamber of Commerce had announced plans for a gala Christmas Parade in downtown Pulaski.
The Bobcat Booster Club, in conjunction with Giles County High School, the cheerleaders and the team managers, would be staging a roadblock. The proceeds would go to a Loretto football player who had been paralyzed in a pre-season scrimmage and needed financial assistance to pay his medical bills.
Dollar General was selling four pairs of boys’ and girls’ socks for $1, 24-ounce bottles of Scope mouthwash for $1 and two packages of Pampers diapers for $3.
A&P was selling three 19-ounce packages of cake mixes for $1, 4-pound boxes of extra lean bacon ends for 99 cents and fruit cake for $1.89 to $4.99. In honor of Halloween, pumpkins were 79 cents apiece.
For the rest of the week, the Moonglo Drive-In would screen “House of Dark Shadows,” starring Jonathan Frid and Grayson Hall. “C.C. and Company,” starring Joe Namath and Ann-Margaret, would show the following week.
Oct. 26, 1960, Pulaski Citizen
Dave Overton, popular radio and television personality from Station WSM in Nashville, had been the principal speaker for the Pulaski Rotary Club Ladies Night at Hillcrest Country Club.
The Rev. William H. Moss, pastor of First Methodist Church Pulaski, had been elected as the national chaplain of the American Legion at the national convention in Florida.
The traditional Battle of the Cowbell between the Giles County High School Bobcats and the undefeated Lawrenceburg Wildcats would take place at Sam Davis Park Friday.
The following week, Pulaski Elementary’s PTA would host a Halloween carnival at the school.
The Pulaski Citizen’s writer for the “Here, There and Everywhere” column had been named “Mr. Success” of his sales district comprised of Middle Tennessee, the state of Kentucky and the southern portion of Indiana for the month of September, after holding that title for the Middle Tennessee unit for four-consecutive months.
Davis & Eslick was selling 1-pound bags of carrots for 10 cents, a dozen oranges for 49 cents and 4-pound bags of apples for 49 cents; twin packs of Lay’s potato chips were 59 cents, and 10-ounce jars of Smuckers apple jelly were 19 cents.
On Friday and Saturday, the Sam Davis Theatre would show Walt Disney’s “Kidnapped,” starring Peter Finch and James MacArthur. The following week, “House of Usher,” based on Edgar Allan Poe’s short story and starring Vincent Price, would screen.
